More Videos

Boulevard heads south of the border to honor the Royals with new beer 3:20

Boulevard heads south of the border to honor the Royals with new beer

Pause
Meet the Royals new ‘Mondi,’ Adalberto Mondesi 1:03

Meet the Royals new ‘Mondi,’ Adalberto Mondesi

Jorge Soler’s mobility impressing Royals manager Ned Yost 1:30

Jorge Soler’s mobility impressing Royals manager Ned Yost

Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training 1:02

Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training

Royals want players sleeping longer, eating better 1:38

Royals want players sleeping longer, eating better

Ned Yost is ready to end the discussion of texting with Eric Hosmer 0:45

Ned Yost is ready to end the discussion of texting with Eric Hosmer

Alex Gordon says it's time for Royals to start a new era 2:00

Alex Gordon says it's time for Royals to start a new era

Cody Asche feels he brings flexibility to the Royals 2:11

Cody Asche feels he brings flexibility to the Royals

Eric Hosmer on wearing Yordano Ventura's number in San Diego: 'It means a lot' 1:12

Eric Hosmer on wearing Yordano Ventura's number in San Diego: 'It means a lot'

Eric Hosmer on Kansas City: 'Some of the best times I've had in my life' 1:40

Eric Hosmer on Kansas City: 'Some of the best times I've had in my life'

Kansas City Royals outfielder Paulo Orlando was told by manager Ned Yost to prepare in the offseason to compete for the center field position. John Sleezer and Maria Torres The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Royals outfielder Paulo Orlando was told by manager Ned Yost to prepare in the offseason to compete for the center field position. John Sleezer and Maria Torres The Kansas City Star

Royals

Vacancy signs abound as Royals start full-squad workouts

By Maria Torres

mtorres@kcstar.com

February 19, 2018 06:11 PM

SURPRISE, Ariz.

Every spring training spawns the same story lines — a position battle, an underperforming player with renewed vigor, a consensus to leave the previous season in the past.

But for the Royals, this particular spring training is unlike any in the last six years.

As they stepped onto the back fields here for their first full-squad workout of the season Monday, there was no clear front-runner for the job at first base, vacated by Eric Hosmer. Mike Moustaskas’ replacement at third base was undetermined. Center field, manned for just as long by Lorenzo Cain, had its own vacancy sign staked in the ground.

As the Royals begin the grueling process of overhauling a farm system that has wilted since Hosmer, Moustakas and catcher Salvador Perez were merely minor-league prospects with high ceilings, the team finds itself at a crossroads on the major-league level.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The opportunity is abundant, that’s for sure,” manager Ned Yost said.

So the Royals have put Cheslor Cuthbert, Ramon Torres and non-roster invitee Cody Asche at third base for reps. They will try out Hunter Dozier, a third baseman and converted outfielder, at first base alongside Frank Schwindel and Ryan O’Hearn.

And they will give outfielders Billy Burns and Paulo Orlando a chance to compete for the starting center field job.

“Obviously there were some rock-solid players the Royals had at those positions,” Burns said. “This year I think there’s a little more opportunity there, and I’m excited for that.”

With so little set in stone, it’s not trite to state that about a dozen players have something to prove. Among them are Jorge Soler and Jorge Bonifacio, currently set to share right field and designated hitter duties.

“(I will) try to work hard out there, do the little things, things that help you to win the spot on that roster,” Bonifacio said.

The new-look Royals will spend the next five weeks ironing out the details and working through plots they haven’t had to analyze in a considerable while.

“I’m not thinking about the options on my contract. I’m thinking about having a good year,” Soler said. “I worked hard and this year things are going to go much better than last year.”

Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Boulevard heads south of the border to honor the Royals with new beer 3:20

Boulevard heads south of the border to honor the Royals with new beer

Pause
Meet the Royals new ‘Mondi,’ Adalberto Mondesi 1:03

Meet the Royals new ‘Mondi,’ Adalberto Mondesi

Jorge Soler’s mobility impressing Royals manager Ned Yost 1:30

Jorge Soler’s mobility impressing Royals manager Ned Yost

Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training 1:02

Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training

Royals want players sleeping longer, eating better 1:38

Royals want players sleeping longer, eating better

Ned Yost is ready to end the discussion of texting with Eric Hosmer 0:45

Ned Yost is ready to end the discussion of texting with Eric Hosmer

Alex Gordon says it's time for Royals to start a new era 2:00

Alex Gordon says it's time for Royals to start a new era

Cody Asche feels he brings flexibility to the Royals 2:11

Cody Asche feels he brings flexibility to the Royals

Eric Hosmer on wearing Yordano Ventura's number in San Diego: 'It means a lot' 1:12

Eric Hosmer on wearing Yordano Ventura's number in San Diego: 'It means a lot'

Eric Hosmer on Kansas City: 'Some of the best times I've had in my life' 1:40

Eric Hosmer on Kansas City: 'Some of the best times I've had in my life'

Boulevard heads south of the border to honor the Royals with new beer

View More Video