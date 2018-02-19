Now 20 pounds lighter, Jorge Soler will fight for an outfield job with Royals

At times throughout the offseason, Royals outfielder Jorge Soler would park himself in front of the refrigerator in his suburban Miami home, open the door and never reach for anything.
It was an unintentional game of torture, borne of old habits. In the past, he would have walked away from the temptation only to return moments later for a tub of dulce de frutabomba, a Cuban dessert made from papaya.
“As long as you’re seeing the temptation there, it’s hard,” Soler said in an interview at his South Florida residence last month. “There’s hardly ever sweets here anymore.”
Soler cut sweets out of his diet at the end of last season, determined to do something different to help turn the tide of his career in time for his age 26 season. He started loading his plate with vegetables and reducing the amount of red meat he consumed.
By the time he showed up for his physical examination at the Royals’ facility in Arizona, he saw 226 pounds blink onto the scale. He told reporters through an interpreter on Monday, the first day of full squad workouts, that he dropped 19 pounds from the end of last season.
“In the past, I would work out but I wouldn’t eat well,” Soler said in Spanish. “Obviously, I wasn’t seeing progress.”
Soler entered spring training expecting to earn a starting job. Manager Ned Yost said he’d like to see both Soler and Jorge Bonifacio, who will likely split time in right-field and at DH with Soler, log 500 to 600 at-bats.
Soler spent the majority of last season at Class AAA Omaha, so he only made 110 major-league plate appearances and batted .144 with two homers, six RBIs and 12 walks. It was a disappointing campaign not only for Soler but for the Royals, who acquired him from the Cubs in a straight-up trade of All-Star closer Wade Davis in December 2016.
Soler is out of options on his contract. This is the year he needs to put things together.
“He worked his tail off,” Yost said. “His mindset was very disciplined, very diligent with his work, very serious with what he was doing. He took it very seriously.
“He’s lost weight. He looks great.”
Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3
