Royals use helicopter to install new lights at Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium gets lighting makeover as helicopter lifts 412 new LED lights into place On Wednesday, 412 new LED lights were installed at the top of Kauffman Stadium, replacing more than 600 halide lights that had lit the stadium for years. Learn about the new lights and watch them being installed. On Wednesday, 412 new LED lights were installed at the top of Kauffman Stadium, replacing more than 600 halide lights that had lit the stadium for years. Learn about the new lights and watch them being installed. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star

