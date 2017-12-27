Royals use helicopter to install new lights at Kauffman Stadium

Out with the old and in with the new.
As we approach the new year, this is the attitude many a person will take. It goes for Kauffman Stadium, too. Just weeks after completing the installation of a new field, the team on Wednesday started to put the new LED lights at the Royals’ home.
With the temperature in single digits, the project couldn’t have been much fun to complete. But on Wednesday morning, helicopters began picking up sections of the lights from the parking lot at the Truman Sports Complex and moving them to each tower.
“We don’t know that it will be noticeable for the average fan, but it will be a big deal for the players and umpires,” Toby Cook, the Royals’ vice president of publicity, told The Star in October. “The big deal with LEDs, I’m told, is that we can turn them off and on with a push of a button.”
The old lighting system took about 15 minutes to completely turn on.
You can see a helicopter at work in the video above.
