Inspired by Yordano Ventura, former Braves pitching prospect signs with Royals

Meet new Royals pitching prospect Yefri Del Rosario Yefri Del Rosario, 18, is a hard-throwing right-hander who originally signed with the Braves for $1 million in 2016. Yefri Del Rosario, 18, is a hard-throwing right-hander who originally signed with the Braves for $1 million in 2016. DPX Sports

