Royals manager Ned Yost breaks pelvis in accident on property in Georgia

Royals manager Ned Yost sustained a broken pelvis while working on his property in Meriwether County, Ga., the club confirmed Wednesday night.
Yost, 62, was working on a tree stand, an elevated platform used for hunting, when he suffered a fall that caused the injury. The incident apparently occurred a few days ago, with one club official describing it as happening “over the weekend.” As of Wednesday evening, Yost was resting at a hospital near Atlanta and expected to make a full recovery.
Royals general manager Dayton Moore told The Star that Yost would be fully recovered and ready to go next season. Club officials were also hopeful that Yost will still make his annual trip to the Winter Meetings in December.
Yost is an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He spends his offseasons on his Georgia farm, a piece of land located more than 60 miles southwest of Atlanta. On most days, Yost can be found on his tractor or working on various projects on his property. On other days, he hunts with comedian Jeff Foxworthy, his good friend and neighbor, and a small group of close friends.
Yost says he finds peace and calm in the pastime of hunting. Last year, he told The Star that hunting deer on the land near his home still makes him “more nervous than Game 7 of the World Series.”
The pelvis injury comes more than a month after Yost concluded his eighth year as Royals manager and nearly two months after he stated his full intentions to return for a ninth season.
Yost, who has the most wins in franchise history, is under contract through 2018 after signing a three-year extension following a World Series championship in 2015. As the Royals finished an 80-82 season and missed the playoffs for a second straight year, Yost appeared willing to embrace a potential youth movement in 2018.
“I’m not walking away,” Yost said in September. “For me, I love this organization. And to be able to transition some of these young players, it’s going to be easier for me to do it than anybody else. I want to be a part of it for a little bit longer.”
It was unclear Wednesday on when Yost might leave the hospital. Club officials sought to downplay the incident as a “freak” accident that would not keep Yost from returning to his normal offseason schedule at some point.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Comments