  • Royals' Danny Duffy after DUI citation: 'Please continue to have faith in me'

    Danny Duffy talks about a DUI citation he received in Overland Park.

Danny Duffy talks about a DUI citation he received in Overland Park. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
Danny Duffy talks about a DUI citation he received in Overland Park. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Royals

Danny Duffy, through attorney, enters not guilty plea for DUI

By Rustin Dodd

rdodd@kcstar.com

October 20, 2017 8:32 AM

An attorney representing Royals pitcher Danny Duffy, who was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol in August, entered a not guilty plea on Duffy’s behalf Friday morning in Overland Park Municipal Court.

Duffy’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 1. He was cited around 8 p.m. Aug. 27 in the drive-thru lane of a Burger King restaurant after employees called police because they saw a vehicle stopped short of the window with a man inside slumped over the console between the driver’s and passenger’s seats.

  • Video captures Danny Duffy in Burger King drive-through before DUI citation

    Danny Duffy was cited for Driving Under the Influence while in the Burger King drive-through at 137th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park. (Video courtesy of Raquel Wesson)

Video captures Danny Duffy in Burger King drive-through before DUI citation

Danny Duffy was cited for Driving Under the Influence while in the Burger King drive-through at 137th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park. (Video courtesy of Raquel Wesson)

Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd.

