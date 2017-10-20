Danny Duffy, through attorney, enters not guilty plea for DUI

An attorney representing Royals pitcher Danny Duffy, who was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol in August, entered a not guilty plea on Duffy’s behalf Friday morning in Overland Park Municipal Court.
Duffy’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 1. He was cited around 8 p.m. Aug. 27 in the drive-thru lane of a Burger King restaurant after employees called police because they saw a vehicle stopped short of the window with a man inside slumped over the console between the driver’s and passenger’s seats.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
