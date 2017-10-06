The scale of the rebuild: Royals general manager Dayton Moore ponders two options

More Videos 2:49 Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans Pause 3:07 Ned Yost says he was shocked when people thought he wasn't coming back in 2018 2:56 Ned Yost makes changes to coaching staff and prepares for Royals rebuild 2:41 Ned Yost explains why Kelvin Herrera is out as Royals closer 1:49 Hundreds mourn Lawrence shooting victim Leah Brown 1:33 Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 2:20 Chiefs face another top-notch defensive line in Texans 3:39 Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision 2:03 Three dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence 1:07 Panthers' Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans Following the Royals' final game of the season, the team walks onto the field to watch a video, and Eric Hosmer stops to thank the fans. Following the Royals' final game of the season, the team walks onto the field to watch a video, and Eric Hosmer stops to thank the fans. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Following the Royals' final game of the season, the team walks onto the field to watch a video, and Eric Hosmer stops to thank the fans. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star