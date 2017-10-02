Royals’ Dayton Moore addresses speculation around Braves GM opening

Royals general manager Dayton Moore found himself thrust into the rumor mill Monday as a general manager vacancy appeared in Atlanta following the resignation of Braves GM John Coppolella.
Moore, who spent more than a decade with the Braves as a scout and executive before taking over as Royals general manager in 2006, was bandied about as a possible top candidate for the opening. When reached on Monday afternoon, Moore declined to comment on the speculation or the opening.
“I would never comment on an opening with another organization,” Moore said. “I find it lacks integrity. Baseball is a game of constant turnover. If I commented on every opening out there, I would never do my own job.”
Moore stressed that he is focused on his current role in Kansas City. On Monday, he flew to Arizona to watch a collection of Royals prospects begin instructional league at the club’s facilities in Surprise, Ariz. He is slated to fly to the Dominican Republic next week to visit the Royals’ academy there.
Moore’s ties to Atlanta and his success in Kansas City make him a natural candidate. Yet there are reasons that the job would not make sense.
Moore’s former boss, John Schuerholz, remains with the Braves as the club’s vice chairman. But much of the front office power structure has changed since Moore left Atlanta more than a decade ago.
John Hart, a former general manager with the Indians and Rangers, is currently serving as the club’s president of baseball operations. He will serve as the interim general manager while the club searches for a replacement for Coppolella, who resigned after he became the focal point of a Major League Baseball investigation into a violation of rules in the international player market.
In a statement on Monday, the Braves said, “the resignation comes as a result of a breach of Major League Baseball rules regarding the international player market.”
The Braves, Hart said, will give the league their full cooperation during the investigation.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Comments