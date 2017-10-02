Royals part ways with pitching coach Dave Eiland, other coaching staff

3:07 Ned Yost says he was shocked when people thought he wasn't coming back in 2018 Pause

2:56 Ned Yost makes changes to coaching staff and prepares for Royals rebuild

3:13 Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence

3:11 Andy Reid on Chiefs' dramatic win, Alex Smith's impressive play and "buttkicker.com"

1:11 Kansas City Chiefs celebrate as they head to locker room after win over Washington

2:49 Chiefs QB Alex Smith on winning drive: 'We spend a lot of time on all those situations'

2:03 Three dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence

0:48 Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Alex Smith and "the kicker"

0:58 "To think that it happened here is crazy."