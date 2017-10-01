On cusp of free agency, Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar reflects on a decade with Ned Yost

3:07 Ned Yost says he was shocked when people thought he wasn't coming back in 2018 Pause

1:34 Royals' Alcides Escobar says the group in KC is a family

3:13 Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence

2:49 Chiefs QB Alex Smith on winning drive: 'We spend a lot of time on all those situations'

3:11 Andy Reid on Chiefs' dramatic win, Alex Smith's impressive play and "buttkicker.com"

2:03 Three dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence

1:08 Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

2:20 Fatal crashes up in Kansas City: Impairment, speed to blame

0:48 Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Alex Smith and "the kicker"