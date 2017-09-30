More Videos

Ned Yost says he was shocked when people thought he wasn't coming back in 2018

Ned Yost makes changes to coaching staff and prepares for Royals rebuild

Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on winning drive: 'We spend a lot of time on all those situations'

Andy Reid on Chiefs' dramatic win, Alex Smith's impressive play and "buttkicker.com"

Three dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Alex Smith and "the kicker"

"To think that it happened here is crazy."

Witnesses describe the scene in Lawrence after shooting kills three, wounds two others

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

  • Royals Jorge Bonifacio 'looking fastball' on what turned into game-winning homer

    Royals rookie Jorge Bonifacio hit his 17th homer of the season on Saturday Sept. 30, giving the Royals the lead in a 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals rookie Jorge Bonifacio hit his 17th homer of the season on Saturday Sept. 30, giving the Royals the lead in a 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium.
Maria Torres The Kansas City Star

Royals

Royals’ championship core returns the favor to fans in 4-3 victory over Arizona

By Rustin Dodd

rdodd@kcstar.com

September 30, 2017 9:23 PM

One by one, they exited. Eric Hosmer in the moments before the fifth inning. Mike Moustakas with one out in the sixth. Lorenzo Cain for a pinch runner. Alcides Escobar in the middle of the seventh.

Royals manager Ned Yost planned this, of course, planned it as his team approached its final weekend here at Kauffman Stadium. He wanted to give his pending free agents another chance to soak in the adulation as the curtain closed on the 2017 season. The choreography began on Saturday night.

And while the execution was not perfect — Hosmer’s departure before the fifth caught most fans off guard — the emotions remained the same. In a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Royals’ championship core combined with a youth brigade to pay back the favor to a crowd of 32,727.

“I think it’s important,” Yost said, “that our fans get the opportunity to see our players play, but also let our players know how much they appreciate them.”

Cain finished 1 for 2 with a walk and a run scored. Moustakas went hitless after an emotional pregame ceremony celebrating his record-breaking 38 homers. Hosmer racked up another hit as his batting average settled at .317.

Yet it was the Royals’ collection of young talent that made the difference. Rookie right fielder Jorge Bonifacio clubbed a three-run homer against Arizona’s shutdown reliever Archie Bradley in the bottom of the sixth, erasing a 2-1 deficit. Rookie starter Jakob Junis notched his ninth win after allowing two runs in six innings.

Ned Yost says he was shocked when people thought he wasn't coming back in 2018

Ned Yost makes changes to coaching staff and prepares for Royals rebuild

Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on winning drive: 'We spend a lot of time on all those situations'

Andy Reid on Chiefs' dramatic win, Alex Smith's impressive play and "buttkicker.com"

Three dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Alex Smith and "the kicker"

"To think that it happened here is crazy."

Witnesses describe the scene in Lawrence after shooting kills three, wounds two others

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

  • Jakob Junis on Diamondbacks: 'They were ready for it'

    Royals rookie pitcher allowed two runs in six innings and won his ninth game of the season on Saturday Sept. 30 in the Royals' 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium.

Jakob Junis on Diamondbacks: 'They were ready for it'

Royals rookie pitcher allowed two runs in six innings and won his ninth game of the season on Saturday Sept. 30 in the Royals' 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium.

Maria Torres The Kansas City Star

“We’re expecting to win with them next year,” Yost said. “It was nice to see them be able to produce right there.”

Kansas City secured its 46th come-from-behind win of the season, the second most in franchise history behind 50 in 1977. As the season finale loomed, the victory kept alive hopes of a .500 finish or better for a fifth straight season. A possible 81-81 finish will be secondary on Sunday afternoon, when Hosmer, Moustakas, Cain and Escobar play what could be their final game in a Royals uniform. But if you are going to say goodbye, well, might as well do it in style.

On Saturday, the evening began with a special surprise during the pregame ceremony. The Royals had planned to honor Moustakas for his record-breaking season at the plate. Yet as he stood out near the mound, ready to throw out the first pitch, he was surprised by what transpired next. Hosmer grabbed a microphone and began speaking to the crowd. Moments later, he announced the arrival of Moustakas’ father, Mike Sr., who walked slowly out to the mound to join his son.

Two years after the death of his mother, Connie, Moustakas threw out the first pitch with his daughter, Mila, in his arms and his father by his side. The scene set the mood for the rest of the evening.

Ned Yost says he was shocked when people thought he wasn't coming back in 2018

Ned Yost makes changes to coaching staff and prepares for Royals rebuild

Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on winning drive: 'We spend a lot of time on all those situations'

Andy Reid on Chiefs' dramatic win, Alex Smith's impressive play and "buttkicker.com"

Three dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Alex Smith and "the kicker"

"To think that it happened here is crazy."

Witnesses describe the scene in Lawrence after shooting kills three, wounds two others

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

  • Royals honor Mike Moustakas, his new team record for homers in a season

    The Kansas City Royals on Saturday, Sept. 30 honored Mike Moustakas in a pregame ceremony celebrating his 38 home runs of 2017.

Royals honor Mike Moustakas, his new team record for homers in a season

The Kansas City Royals on Saturday, Sept. 30 honored Mike Moustakas in a pregame ceremony celebrating his 38 home runs of 2017. Video courtesy the Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals

The Royals took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Moustakas grounded into a double play with Cain on third base. Junis allowed two runs, striking out five and walking two, before departing after six innings. Around that time, Yost began to organize his substitutions — with one hitch.

Before the fifth inning, Yost sent Cheslor Cuthbert to replace Hosmer before the inning started. But the crowd did not quite realize what was happening. Hosmer returned to the dugout, receiving a small cheer from those behind the bench.

“I screwed that one up,” Yost said. “I figured that they’d pay attention, and they’d throw the ball down and they would see it and nobody knew what was going on. Being a real smart guy, I figured out real quick that I better wait for an out and everybody get locked back in the game.”

The rest of the substitutions drew loud ovations from the large crowd. As the Royals’ regulars left the game, the game began to turn.

Cain singled with one out in the sixth before Ramon Torres extended the inning with a two-out single to left-center. One batter later, Bradley hurled a 2-2 fastball that tailed toward the inside part of the plate at 98 mph. Bonifacio dropped his barrel on the pitch, cranking a no-doubt, 410-foot shot out to left-center.

“I was looking fastball there,” Bonifacio said. “He was — all the guys before me — pounding the fastball, fastball, fastball. I was looking for that.”

In his rookie season, Bonifacio has batted .253 with 17 homers in 112 games. He has positioned himself to win a starting job next season. On Saturday, his blast represented the Royals’ 192nd of the year, extending their club record.

“I’ll just come ready for spring training and try to make the team,” Bonifacio said.

By the end, Junis had finished his season by improving his record to 9-3 with a 4.30 ERA. In the ninth, Mike Minor worked around a leadoff double, notching his sixth save.

As Minor recorded a strikeout for the game’s final out, the crowd let out a lusty roar. There will be more like it on Sunday afternoon.

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.

Royals 4, Diamondbacks 3

Arizona

AB

R

H

BI

W

K

Avg.

Peralta lf

3

0

2

1

0

1

.293

a-Negron ph-lf-1b

2

0

0

0

0

1

.136

Marte ss

5

0

1

0

0

0

.258

Goldschmidt 1b

3

0

0

0

1

0

.299

Blanco lf

0

0

0

0

0

0

.236

c-Drury ph

1

0

0

0

0

1

.266

Martinez rf

4

0

1

0

0

1

.305

Hazelbaker rf

0

0

0

0

0

0

.327

Lamb 3b

3

0

0

0

0

0

.249

Rosales 3b

0

0

0

0

0

0

.225

Pollock dh

3

2

1

1

1

1

.267

Descalso 2b

4

0

1

1

0

1

.233

Fuentes cf

3

1

0

0

1

0

.235

Mathis c

2

0

1

0

0

1

.216

Herrmann c

1

0

0

0

0

0

.174

b-C.Walker ph

1

0

1

0

0

0

.300

2-Vargas pr

0

0

0

0

0

0

.111

Totals

35

3

8

3

3

7

 

Royals

AB

R

H

BI

W

K

Avg.

Merrifield 2b

4

0

1

0

0

0

.289

Cain cf

2

1

1

0

1

1

.301

1-Orlando pr-cf

1

1

0

0

0

0

.190

Hosmer 1b

2

0

1

0

0

0

.317

Cuthbert 1b

2

0

0

0

0

2

.234

Moustakas 3b

2

0

0

0

0

0

.273

Torres 3b

2

1

1

0

0

1

.243

Bonifacio rf

3

1

1

3

0

1

.253

Moss dh

3

0

0

0

0

2

.208

Escobar ss

2

0

2

0

0

0

.251

Mondesi ss

1

0

0

0

0

1

.157

Gordon lf

2

0

0

0

1

2

.209

Gallagher c

3

0

0

0

0

1

.250

Totals

29

4

7

3

2

11

 

Arizona

000

011

010

3

8

0

Royals

000

103

00x

4

7

0

a-struck out for Peralta in the 7th. b-doubled for Herrmann in the 9th. c-struck out for Blanco in the 9th. 1-ran for Cain in the 6th. 2-ran for C.Walker in the 9th.

LOB: Arizona 9, Kansas City 3. 2B: Peralta 2 (31), C.Walker (1), Escobar (36). 3B: Descalso (5). HR: Pollock (14), off Junis; Bonifacio (17), off Bradley. RBIs: Peralta (57), Pollock (49), Descalso (51), Bonifacio 3 (40). SB: Fuentes (4), Merrifield (34), Cain (26). CS: Merrifield (8).

Runners left in scoring position: Arizona 5 (Martinez 2, Descalso, Fuentes, Drury); Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Gallagher). RISP: Arizona 1 for 12; Kansas City 1 for 5. Runners moved up: Goldschmidt, Marte, Moustakas, Gallagher. GIDP: Moustakas. DP: Arizona 1 (Descalso, Marte, Goldschmidt).

Arizona

I

H

R

ER

W

K

P

ERA

T.Walker

5

3

1

1

1

6

76

3.49

Bradley L, 3-3

1.1

4

3

3

1

3

37

1.73

Godley

1.2

0

0

0

0

2

15

3.37

Royals

I

H

R

ER

W

K

P

ERA

Junis W, 9-3

6

5

2

2

2

5

97

4.30

Buchter

0.2

1

0

0

0

1

12

2.94

Moylan

0.1

0

0

0

0

0

2

3.49

Soria

1

1

1

1

1

0

25

3.70

Minor S, 6

1

1

0

0

0

1

10

2.55

Blown save: Bradley (6). Holds: Buchter (20), Moylan (24), Soria (20). Inherited runners-scored: Godley 1-0, Moylan 1-0. HBP: Junis (Lamb).

Umpires: Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez. Time: 2:44. Att: 32,727.

