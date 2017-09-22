Royals rookie Jakob Junis spurs comparisons to a ‘dead fish’ and Corey Kluber

More Videos 1:24 Royals' Jakob Junis not trying to put pressure on himself in last month of season Pause 2:11 Mike Moustakas breaks the Royals home run record: Here are all 37 1:44 Whit Merrifield on being consistent and getting better swings on pitches 0:55 Royals thought Scott Alexander was best option 1:57 Royals' Peter Moylan: "There is no such thing as overuse this time of year" 0:33 Sporting KC receives 2017 U.S. Open Cup trophy 1:46 How a 'glitch' was affecting Missouri's Keno game 0:58 KCK woman was killed in a car crash while fleeing an alleged rape 1:10 Former Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave speaks at Pittsburg summit in April 2:25 After a 10 year hiatus, Central High School resurrects march band Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Royals' Jakob Junis not trying to put pressure on himself in last month of season Royals rookie starter Jakob Junis has not lost a decision in seven straight appearances, including six starts. He discussed his performance in the 5-2 win over the Twins at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9. He threw 6 1/3 innings and allowed two runs in the no decision. Royals rookie starter Jakob Junis has not lost a decision in seven straight appearances, including six starts. He discussed his performance in the 5-2 win over the Twins at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9. He threw 6 1/3 innings and allowed two runs in the no decision. Maria Torres The Kansas City Star

Royals rookie starter Jakob Junis has not lost a decision in seven straight appearances, including six starts. He discussed his performance in the 5-2 win over the Twins at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9. He threw 6 1/3 innings and allowed two runs in the no decision. Maria Torres The Kansas City Star