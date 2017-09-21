Royals shut out the Blue Jays 1-0. Is there still a path to the wild card?

More Videos 2:11 Mike Moustakas breaks the Royals home run record: Here are all 37 Pause 1:24 Royals' Jakob Junis not trying to put pressure on himself in last month of season 2:39 Shawnee Mission South grad suits up to play for his childhood team 1:44 Whit Merrifield on being consistent and getting better swings on pitches 0:58 KCK woman was killed in a car crash while fleeing an alleged rape 0:33 Sporting KC receives 2017 U.S. Open Cup trophy 1:46 How a 'glitch' was affecting Missouri's Keno game 1:10 Former Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave speaks at Pittsburg summit in April 2:25 After a 10 year hiatus, Central High School resurrects march band 1:55 Chiefs' keys to beating Chargers include keeping your cool, Peters and Kelce Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Mike Moustakas breaks the Royals home run record: Here are all 37 Relive each of Mike Moustakas' 37 home runs this season (so far). On Wednesday night in Toronto, the Royals third baseman broke Steve Balboni's single-season franchise record set in 1985. Relive each of Mike Moustakas' 37 home runs this season (so far). On Wednesday night in Toronto, the Royals third baseman broke Steve Balboni's single-season franchise record set in 1985. Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

