The Royals’ Salvador Perez (left) hugged Mike Moustakas after Perez hit a two-run home run in the second inning of Wednesday’s game against the Blue Jays in Toronto. Moustakas got a chance to celebrate his own homer in the sixth inning that broke Steve Balboni’s franchise record of 36 in a season.
The Royals’ Salvador Perez (left) hugged Mike Moustakas after Perez hit a two-run home run in the second inning of Wednesday’s game against the Blue Jays in Toronto. Moustakas got a chance to celebrate his own homer in the sixth inning that broke Steve Balboni’s franchise record of 36 in a season. Nathan Denette The Associated Press
The Royals’ Salvador Perez (left) hugged Mike Moustakas after Perez hit a two-run home run in the second inning of Wednesday’s game against the Blue Jays in Toronto. Moustakas got a chance to celebrate his own homer in the sixth inning that broke Steve Balboni’s franchise record of 36 in a season. Nathan Denette The Associated Press

Royals

Royals clobber Blue Jays as Moustakas breaks Balboni’s franchise record for homers

By Rustin Dodd

rdodd@kcstar.com

September 20, 2017 9:10 PM

TORONTO

Nothing like a historic homer and a blowout victory to ease the frustration of a long road trip.

Third baseman Mike Moustakas clubbed his 37th homer of the season, breaking Steve Balboni’s franchise record, and rookie starter Jakob Junis yielded two earned runs in 6  1/3 innings as the Royals clobbered the Blue Jays 15-5 on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.

“We needed that,” Royals manager Ned Yost said, talking about the victory.

The performance ended a three-game losing streak, and the Royals moved to 74-77, 3  1/2 games back of the Minnesota Twins in the race for the second American League wild-card spot. Kansas City evened the series at a game apiece entering the finale on Thursday night.

“We’re still in this thing,” Moustakas said. “We’re not done yet.”

After absorbing five losses in six games, the Royals were in need of relief. It came Wednesday in the form of Blue Jays starter Brett Anderson and the rest of the Toronto pitching staff.

The offense exploded for eight runs in the top of the second inning, chasing Anderson. The historic portion of the night came in the top of the sixth, when Moustakas drilled a solo homer against Toronto reliever Carlos Ramirez in a four-run inning.

Balboni’s franchise record of 36 homers in one season, set in 1985, had survived for 32 years. Moustakas ended a 15-game drought without a home run.

Salvador Perez added his 26th homer of the season on a two-run shot that stretched the lead to 9-0 in the second. Whit Merrifield roped his 18th of the year on a solo blast against Ramirez in the top of the sixth.

Merrifield, who also stole two bases to momentarily take the American League lead with 32 on the season, needs just two homers in the Royals’ last 11 games to become the third player in franchise history with 20 homers and 30 steals in one season. The other two are Carlos Beltran and Amos Otis.

Junis, meanwhile, took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before allowing an infield single to Kevin Pillar. Moustakas had an opportunity to make the play, but he bounced the throw and Eric Hosmer could not come up with the pick. By the end, Junis had continued his strong rookie season, lowering his ERA to 4.05 while improving to 8-2.

“There’s a lot less pressure on you,” Junis said of the early lead. “But at the same time, there’s still pressure to go out and do your job and throw up zeroes. You don’t want to let them claw back into it.”

More Videos

Mike Moustakas breaks the Royals home run record: Here are all 37 2:11

Mike Moustakas breaks the Royals home run record: Here are all 37

Pause
Royals thought Scott Alexander was best option 0:55

Royals thought Scott Alexander was best option

Sporting KC receives 2017 U.S. Open Cup trophy 0:33

Sporting KC receives 2017 U.S. Open Cup trophy

New help for interns who think they were sexually harassed 2:04

New help for interns who think they were sexually harassed

Travis Kelce refuses to answer questions about taunting penalty, lauds teammates instead 1:09

Travis Kelce refuses to answer questions about taunting penalty, lauds teammates instead

Kelce's penalties? Chiefs coach Andy Reid tires of the questions 0:46

Kelce's penalties? Chiefs coach Andy Reid tires of the questions

Travis Kelce: 'Felt like we got a little conservative' 0:56

Travis Kelce: 'Felt like we got a little conservative'

Former Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave speaks at Pittsburg summit in April 1:10

Former Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave speaks at Pittsburg summit in April

Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton on Chargers WR Keenan Allen 0:43

Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton on Chargers WR Keenan Allen

KCI proposals by the numbers 0:37

KCI proposals by the numbers

  • Mike Moustakas breaks the Royals home run record: Here are all 37

    Relive each of Mike Moustakas' 37 home runs this season (so far). On Wednesday night in Toronto, the Royals third baseman broke Steve Balboni's single-season franchise record set in 1985.

Mike Moustakas breaks the Royals home run record: Here are all 37

Relive each of Mike Moustakas' 37 home runs this season (so far). On Wednesday night in Toronto, the Royals third baseman broke Steve Balboni's single-season franchise record set in 1985.

Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.

Related stories from The Kansas City Star

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mike Moustakas breaks the Royals home run record: Here are all 37

View More Video