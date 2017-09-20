Here is why Royals reliever Peter Moylan would like to return to Royals in 2018

More Videos 2:11 Mike Moustakas breaks the Royals home run record: Here are all 37 Pause 1:44 Whit Merrifield on being consistent and getting better swings on pitches 1:21 From 2014: Mike Moustakas in the Royals clubhouse after his big home run 0:55 Royals thought Scott Alexander was best option 0:33 Sporting KC receives 2017 U.S. Open Cup trophy 2:04 New help for interns who think they were sexually harassed 1:09 Travis Kelce refuses to answer questions about taunting penalty, lauds teammates instead 0:46 Kelce's penalties? Chiefs coach Andy Reid tires of the questions 0:56 Travis Kelce: 'Felt like we got a little conservative' 1:52 Bernie Sanders speaks on American leadership in a time of global crisis at Westminster College Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Royals True Blue Live: Peter Moylan on living Down Under, in KC and more Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Peter Moylan joined The Star's Rustin Dodd for True Blue Live on Thursday, June 8, 2017. They discussed Moylan's sidearm pitching motion and how it helped him return to the majors, how he splits time between his native Australia, Atlanta and KC (and avoids winter). Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Peter Moylan joined The Star's Rustin Dodd for True Blue Live on Thursday, June 8, 2017. They discussed Moylan's sidearm pitching motion and how it helped him return to the majors, how he splits time between his native Australia, Atlanta and KC (and avoids winter). John Sleezer and Rustin Dodd The Kansas City Star

