Mike Moustakas goes deep twice as Royals power past White Sox 7-2

Mike Moustakas flipped his bat to the ground and put his head down as another baseball soared through the sky, creating a parabola in the humid night air. He had wished for a breaking ball, and he had received one, unleashing his compact stroke on another pitch.

As the baseball reached its destination in the right-field bullpen, bouncing once and greeting a group of White Sox relievers, the Royals’ dugout could sense the moment. Salvador Perez slapped the padding of the dugout rail as his mouth formed a megawatt smile. Danny Duffy screamed in delight as a crowd of 34,088 inside Kauffman Stadium let out a collective sound: Moooooose.

In a 7-2 victory over the White Sox on Saturday night, Moustakas delivered the decisive shot, a 375-foot solo blast against Chicago reliever David Holmberg in the sixth inning that propelled the Royals to a fourth-straight victory.

The home run represented Moustakas’ 27th of the year … before his 28th in the bottom of the eighth. In moments, the Royals outlasted White Sox starter Mike Pelfrey, erased a 2-0 deficit and pummeled Holmberg with a flurry of power in a five-run sixth inning. And for another night, Moustakas was at the heart of the offensive attack.

“It’s unbelievable,” Perez said.

“It’s fun to watch,” starter Jason Vargas added.

“We just put some good swings on some good pitches,” Moustakas said.

The barrage began when Perez saw an 0-1 change-up from Holmberg and hammered his 19th homer, a towering shot to left-center with Lorenzo Cain on base. It continued when Moustakas launched an 0-1 breaking ball high into the air, breaking a 2-2 tie. It concluded when Brandon Moss clubbed a baseball into the fountains in right field, his second homer in four days.

More Videos 1:00 "It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger," Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court Pause 2:29 Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 0:43 Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come 5:13 Andy Reid on Marcus helping Marshawn, getting Nelson back 2:25 St. Teresa’s Academy on diversity 2:14 Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri 4:42 Star Sessions with Crystal Rose 0:32 Watch as Katy Perry crashes St. Louis wedding, dances with bride 5:10 See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 1:44 The existing KCI can't be made secure for a post-9/11 world Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Ned Yost discusses Royals' 7-2 win over White Sox Royals manager Ned Yost talks about Jason Vargas, heat, bullpen after 7-2 win over the White Sox. Ned Yost discusses Royals' 7-2 win over White Sox Royals manager Ned Yost talks about Jason Vargas, heat, bullpen after 7-2 win over the White Sox. Josh Tolentino The Kansas City Star

The Royals homered three times in one inning for the first time since June 10 in San Diego. They added a fourth in the seventh inning by rookie Jorge Bonifacio, his 12th, and a fifth from Moustakas, who went deep again in the eighth. The Royals matched a franchise record for the most homers in one game at Kauffman Stadium. Cue the Balboni Watch.

For nine games in July, including seven after his participation in the Home Run Derby, Moustakas had gone without a homer. He said Saturday that he did not know how long the drought had been. But after cranking a homer in Friday’s 7-6 victory, Moustakas now has three in his last two games, the most important coming in the sixth inning Saturday.

Moments after Perez tied the game with a 417-foot shot, Moustakas stepped into the box against Holmberg, fell behind 0-1 and looked for a curveball.

“I was trying to sit on an off-speed pitch,” Moustakas said. “Just looking at the reports, there was a pretty good idea he was going to throw one there. I got enough of it.”

The staccato rhythm of baseballs colliding with bat barrels helped secure a series victory and pushed the Royals back to two games above .500 at 49-47. They remain 1 1/2 games behind first-place Cleveland in the American League Central. The Royals can close out a series sweep against the rebuilding White Sox on Sunday afternoon.

Before the offensive display, Vargas allowed two runs in five innings, bouncing back from two poor starts, each sandwiched around the All-Star break. Reliever Scott Alexander offered another crucial escape, stranding two base runners after replacing Vargas in the top of the sixth. In that moment, the Royals trailed 2-0 with two runners on and nobody out. Alexander put on a masterful display of sinker-ball pitching, inducing ground balls and escaping the jam.

“In that situation, I’m just trying to come in and not do too much,” he said.

For five innings, Vargas battled extreme humidity and the White Sox offense. He surrendered just single runs in the third and fifth before he appeared to run out of gas. One of the runs came on a slider to Melky Cabrera that slipped out of his grip and ended up as a solo homer. Inside the dugout, manager Ned Yost formulated his bullpen plan in the middle innings.

“You know,” Yost said, “fatigue starts to set in.”

More Videos 1:00 "It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger," Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court Pause 2:29 Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 0:43 Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come 5:13 Andy Reid on Marcus helping Marshawn, getting Nelson back 2:25 St. Teresa’s Academy on diversity 2:14 Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri 4:42 Star Sessions with Crystal Rose 0:32 Watch as Katy Perry crashes St. Louis wedding, dances with bride 5:10 See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 1:44 The existing KCI can't be made secure for a post-9/11 world Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Royals starter Jason Vargas talks about the heat and 7-2 win over White Sox Royals starter Jason Vargas spoke after his team's 7-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. Royals starter Jason Vargas talks about the heat and 7-2 win over White Sox Royals starter Jason Vargas spoke after his team's 7-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. John Sleezer and Rustin Dodd The Kansas City Star

The bullpen offered another strong performance, recording four scoreless innings and dropping its ERA to 2.33 in July. The offense continued to explode after a quiet period earlier this month.

On Tuesday, they lost 9-3 to the Detroit Tigers, suffering their seventh loss in eight games. In that span, they had scored just 19 runs. In the four games since, they have turned electric, piling up 34 runs and soothing any concerns about a possible July swoon. On Saturday, the story of the offensive performance began early in the afternoon.

As the temperature touched 100 degrees at just past 3 p.m., Alex Gordon appeared in the tunnel adjacent to the Royals’ clubhouse and headed to the field. All week, Yost had canceled batting practice, electing to conserve energy during an oppressive heat wave. Yet after three straight victories, including a walk-off win on Friday night, a collection of players asked hitting coach Dale Sveum to hit on the field. So here was Gordon, dripping in sweat as he ripped batting practice fastballs all over Kauffman Stadium.

Most of the Royals’ regulars remained in the air-conditioned batting cage underneath the dugout. For five innings against Pelfrey, the Wichita native and White Sox starter, the early hitting had little effect. And then it all changed.

Pelfrey’s pitch count eclipsed 100 pitches in the sixth. On came Holmberg, and the Royals started pouncing on mistakes, sending a large crowd — one that braved the heat and took home Eric Hosmer bobbleheads — into a frenzy.

When the night was over, the Royals remained 1 1/2 games out of first. And Moustakas had recorded the sixth multihomer game of his career and stood just eight homers away from tying Steve Balboni’s franchise record of 36 homers in a season.

Moustakas is on pace for 47 home runs. He is leading an offense and juicing his potential value on the free-agent market this winter. But for now, he belongs to the Royals, and his bat helped light the fuse in another win on another hot night.

“It was a good sixth,” Moustakas said.

More Videos 1:00 "It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger," Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court Pause 2:29 Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 0:43 Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come 5:13 Andy Reid on Marcus helping Marshawn, getting Nelson back 2:25 St. Teresa’s Academy on diversity 2:14 Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri 4:42 Star Sessions with Crystal Rose 0:32 Watch as Katy Perry crashes St. Louis wedding, dances with bride 5:10 See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 1:44 The existing KCI can't be made secure for a post-9/11 world Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Royals reliever Scott Alexander after 7-2 win over White Sox Kansas City Royals pitcher Scott Alexander after getting his second win in relief, following the team's 7-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, July 22. Royals reliever Scott Alexander after 7-2 win over White Sox Kansas City Royals pitcher Scott Alexander after getting his second win in relief, following the team's 7-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, July 22. John Sleezer and Rustin Dodd The Kansas City Star

Royals 7, White Sox 2

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Saladino ss 4 1 0 0 1 0 .195 Cabrera lf 4 1 4 2 0 0 .296 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .293 Garcia rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .312 Davidson dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .247 Moncada 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .111 Sanchez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Smith c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262 a-Hanson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Engel cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227 b-Narvaez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Totals 34 2 8 2 3 3

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 2 0 1 1 2 0 .289 Bonifacio rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .252 Cain cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .265 Hosmer 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .313 Perez c 4 1 1 2 0 2 .284 Moustakas 3b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .277 Escobar ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Moss dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .208 Gordon lf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .207 Totals 30 7 9 7 6 6

Chicago 001 010 000 — 2 8 0 Kansas City 000 005 11x — 7 9 0

a-struck out for Smith in the 9th. b-flied out for Engel in the 9th. LOB: Chicago 8, Kansas City 5. 2B: Cabrera (16). HR: Cabrera (13), off Vargas; Perez (19), off Holmberg; Moustakas (27), off Holmberg; Moss (12), off Holmberg; Bonifacio (12), off Minaya; Moustakas (28), off Goldberg. RBIs: Cabrera 2 (56), Merrifield (39), Bonifacio (29), Perez 2 (61), Moustakas 2 (62), Moss (23). SB: Cain (16), Moss (2), Gordon 2 (3). Runners left in scoring position: Chicago 4 (Abreu, Garcia, Smith 2); Kansas City 2 (Bonifacio 2). RISP: Chicago 0 for 5; Kansas City 1 for 5. Runners moved up: Moncada, Perez. GIDP: Sanchez, Perez, Moustakas. DP: Chicago 2 (Sanchez, Saladino, Abreu), (Sanchez, Moncada); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Hosmer).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pelfrey 5 2 1 1 6 4 103 4.46 Holmberg, L, 1-3 2/3 4 4 4 0 0 17 3.83 Minaya 1 1/3 2 1 1 0 1 20 5.12 Goldberg 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 22.50

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vargas 5 7 2 2 1 2 84 3.08 Alexander, W, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 2.08 Moylan 1 1 0 0 1 0 23 4.72 Soria 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 3.29 Alburquerque 1 0 0 0 0 1 21 3.60