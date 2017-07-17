Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar is 'OK' after being hit in the wrist

Royals shortstop Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar avoided significant injury on Monday after being hit in the wrist by Detroit starter Jordan Zimmermann in the seventh inning of a 10-2 loss at Kauffman Stadium.
Escobar left the game after being struck by a 90 mph fastball. Royals manager Ned Yost said his shortstop was “doing much better” and could potentially play on Tuesday in the second game of the series.
“It hit him in a good spot,” Yost said. “It kind of hit right in here on his wrist and kind of deadened it — kind of numbed his hand up for five minutes. He’s feeling much better. He’ll be OK.”
In the moments after the pitch, Escobar grimaced in pain as the Royals’ training staff emerged from the dugout. He later left the game alongside head trainer Nick Kenney. He was replaced by pinch runner Ramon Torres.
Escobar has started all 91 games this season at shortstop. He’s made a club-record 262 straight starts at the position. That streak may not be in jeopardy, Yost said.
“He’ll probably play tomorrow,” Yost said. “When I say that he’s OK, that means that he’s OK.”
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd.
