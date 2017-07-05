Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas on being selected for the Final Vote for the 2017 All-Star Game. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas on being selected for the Final Vote for the 2017 All-Star Game. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Royals

July 05, 2017 12:13 PM

Royals’ Mike Moustakas is leading in Final Vote update released Wednesday

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

Royals fans are doing their part.

Third baseman Mike Moustakas is one of the five players in the Final Vote competition to decide the last American League Player who will be added to the All-Star Game roster for next week’s game in Miami.

Major League Baseball tweeted on Wednesday that Moustakas was the leader. He was also ahead in Tuesday’s update. In both cases, no vote totals were announced.

Fans can cast a ballot for Moustakas here or via a text message. The voting ends at 3 p.m. Thursday. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, any tweet that includes #VoteMoose will count toward his vote total.

Royals manager Ned Yost was on MLB Network Radio and said he’s been voting as well:

The winner will be announced Thursday at 5 p.m.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Royals win another series, beat Mariners 7-3

View More Video

Sports Videos