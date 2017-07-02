Royals’ Matt Strahm has a torn knee tendon, will seek a second opinion

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:10 Royals' Whit Merrifield on stealing three bases against the Twins Pause 1:24 Royals' Travis Wood on getting start in 6-2 win over Twins 1:12 Royals pitcher Scott Alexander on his first major-league victory 1:34 Ned Yost plans on spending six hours a day on his tractor during All-Star break 2:11 Royals' Mike Moustakas on being selected for the All-Star Game Final Vote 2:47 Royals' Jason Vargas selected for All-Star team 2:04 Royals manager Ned Yost talks about 6-2 victory over Minnesota Twins 2:56 Royals' Salvador Perez on being chosen starting catcher for All-Star team 1:08 Royals Matt Strahm on his torn patellar tendon 1:58 Royals starter Jason Hammel following 10-5 loss to Twins Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Kansas City Royals pitcher Matt Strahm is planning on getting a second opinion on his torn patellar tendon.

Kansas City Royals pitcher Matt Strahm is planning on getting a second opinion on his torn patellar tendon. John Sleezer and Rustin Dodd The Kansas City Star