Red Sox manager John Farrell will skip work to watch his son’s MLB debut with Royals

Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell has plans to skip work on Saturday.
Farrell, the father of Royals pitcher Luke Farrell, will be at Kauffman Stadium to watch his son make his major-league debut against the Minnesota Twins, missing the Red Sox’s game against the Blue Jays in Toronto.
“You get to a point where you miss so much,” Royals manager Ned Yost said on Saturday morning. “If I’m not mistaken, he’s seen Luke pitch one time. Some things are really important. Some things are just more important than a baseball game — even though this is a baseball game.”
The plan to travel to Kansas City was first reported by Boston media, including Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe, on late Friday night, a few hours after Farrell was announced as the Royals’ starter in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Luke Farrell has said his father previously watched him pitch in winter ball.
For Luke Farrell, his first major-league start is extra special in certain ways. Before being drafted by the Royals in the sixth round of the 2013 draft, he overcame two tumors that appeared at the base of his skull. The medical issues nearly wrecked his baseball career at Northwestern.
Farrell has posted a 3.83 ERA across 82.1 innings. He has 77 strikeouts in 14 appearances, including 13 starts. As Yost sat in his office on Saturday morning, he said he remembered missing games for his son Andrew’s graduation from the Universal Technical Institute and his daughter Jenny’s wedding. But that was basically it.
“This is something that you’d sure miss a game for,” Yost said. “This is a lifelong dream accomplished right here. You’re going to pitch on a major-league mound in a major-league game.”
