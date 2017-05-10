Royals cut Christian Colon, Peter O’Brien, add two pitchers to major-league roster

0:34 The Star's 30-second ballpark tour: Tropicana Field Pause

0:26 Royals manager Ned Yost discusses pitcher Nathan Karns' outing vs. Angels

0:53 Five things to know about Royals pitcher Jason Hammel

2:25 Royals Ned Yost on Kennedy injury and Almonte call up

1:35 Photos of Yordano Ventura's wrecked Jeep, crash scene in Dominican Republic

1:19 Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'

20:45 Crown Chasers: After long journey to the top, can the Royals reign again in 2017?

4:22 Royals pitcher Jason Hammel puts on the Royals jersey

2:41 Missouri River tour stresses the importance of abundant clean water