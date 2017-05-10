Royals cut Christian Colon, Peter O’Brien, add two pitchers to major-league roster

The Royals on Wednesday selected the contracts of right-handed pitchers Seth Maness and Al Alburquerque from Class AAA Omaha.
To clear space on the 40-man roster, the Royals designated infielder Christian Colon, who was on the 25-man roster, and first baseman/outfielder Peter O’Brien, who was in Omaha, for assignment. The Royals also optioned pitcher Jake Junis back to Omaha.
Maness and Alburquerque will be available when the Royals play the third game of a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at 6:10 Wednesday night at Tropicana Field. Cheslor Cuthbert is scheduled to start at second base.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd.
