Royals

May 10, 2017 2:37 PM

Royals cut Christian Colon, Peter O’Brien, add two pitchers to major-league roster

By Rustin Dodd

rdodd@kcstar.com

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

The Royals on Wednesday selected the contracts of right-handed pitchers Seth Maness and Al Alburquerque from Class AAA Omaha.

To clear space on the 40-man roster, the Royals designated infielder Christian Colon, who was on the 25-man roster, and first baseman/outfielder Peter O’Brien, who was in Omaha, for assignment. The Royals also optioned pitcher Jake Junis back to Omaha.

Maness and Alburquerque will be available when the Royals play the third game of a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at 6:10 Wednesday night at Tropicana Field. Cheslor Cuthbert is scheduled to start at second base.

Ned Yost on deciding between Christian Colon, Whit Merrifield for last roster spot

The Kansas City Royals' decision between Christian Colon and Whit Merrifield for the final roster spot may come down to a decision between versatility and inventory. Royals manager Ned Yost discusses the thinking going in to making a decision.

John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The Star's 30-second ballpark tour: Tropicana Field

View More Video

Sports Videos