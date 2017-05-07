Royals’ offense doesn’t support Danny Duffy in 1-0 loss to Indians

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:20 Bee swarm invades Kauffman Stadium before Royals game Pause 1:23 The Royals' Whit Merrifield describes Garth Brooks concert appearance 0:58 Ned Yost on Hammel, offense in Royals victory 1:03 Watch the Royals first Friday Fireworks show of 2017 season 1:12 Ned Yost on Ian Kennedy's rough start, injury 1:10 Ned Yost on Jason Hammel's struggles, ninth straight loss 2:25 Royals' Ned Yost on lineups, Escobar's hitting and Strahm's return 2:56 Royals' Ian Kennedy explains decision to go on 10-day disabled list 1:16 How bad was the Royals' April? A closer look 2:22 Royals activate Jorge Soler from Omaha Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Royals starter Danny Duffy allowed just one earned run in 6 2/3 innings in a 1-0 loss to the Indians. Rustin Dodd The Kansas City Star