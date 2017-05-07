Bees swarm Kauffman Stadium, and the outcome will please Ned Yost

There was an unmistakable buzz inside Kauffman Stadium Sunday as the Royals concluded a series against the Cleveland Indians and celebrated the Negro Leagues on “Dressed to the Nines” Day.
Oh, wait, those were bees.
They're eating our flesh off! Save yourselves! pic.twitter.com/KPSNNNsEA8— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) May 7, 2017
Royals officials had to manage a swarm of bees that took refuge in the upper deck on Sunday morning. Jeff Diekmann, a beekeeper and member of the Royals' tarp crew, was summoned to control the situation. No bees were apparently harmed during the proceedings, which should please Royals manager Ned Yost, a staunch ally of the bee community.
“It’s just important for the environment,” Yost said last year during a spring training run-in with a hive of bees. “I saw a study a couple years ago where the honey bee was declining and they cannot figure out why. And I started looking at it and studying it, the importance of what they do, in terms of pollination with all the crops. Especially the fruit trees and stuff like that. They’re vital to the environment.”
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
