Royals' Kennedy suffers injury in 8-3 loss to the White Sox

1:51 Nathan Karns: 'Everything was clicking' against White Sox Pause

2:43 Eric Hosmer: 'We like where we are as an offense'

2:34 Danny Duffy: 'All we can do is keep going'

1:19 Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'

2:24 Emotional Royals players speak at Yordano Ventura vigil

1:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura's funeral

0:56 Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep

2:24 Royals pitcher Mike Minor hopes to stay healthy working out of bullpen