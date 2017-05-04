Royals' Kennedy suffers injury in 8-3 loss to the White Sox

A starting pitcher’s day turns into a debacle in little moments. A mistake here, a balk there, a tweak of the muscle here, a series of errant pitches piling up until the stress keeps building and the center cannot hold.
This was Ian Kennedy on Thursday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium, a starting pitcher careening out of control in the early innings, the collapse coming in an 8-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox.
The final image of Kennedy came in the top of the fifth inning as he grimaced on the mound, grabbed at his right leg and called for the Royals’ training staff. He would exit the game side by side with head trainer Nick Kenney.
The Royals diagnosed the injury as a right medial hamstring strain, turning a wasted day into a potentially damaging one. Kennedy has a history of hamstring issues, missing time for the same injury in 2015. For now, the club will wait to re-evaluate on Friday.
On Thursday, Kennedy allowed four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings as the Royals concluded a series split in a four-game set against the White Sox. He surrendered a booming two-run shot to Jose Abreu in the first and a 452-foot blast to Matt Davidson in the second. The White Sox tacked on two runs in the fourth, killing a lively vibe during the annual “School Day the K” festivities. The shrieking and chanting of thousands of kids was muted as the Royals’ offense came up mostly empty against White Sox starter Derek Holland.
The combination of suspect starting pitching and minimal offense dropped the Royals to 9-18 overall and 2-10 in the American League Central. The home stand will continue Friday with a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians.
Trailing 7-0 in the seventh, three innings from being shut out for the second time in three days, the Royals broke through with two runs against Holland, including an unearned run after an error by Davidson at third base.
The rally began with a walk from Lorenzo Cain and a soft single to left from Eric Hosmer, who added two more hits. Salvador Perez drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly before Alex Gordon was plunked for the 79th time in his career, breaking the club record held by Mike Macfarlane. Alcides Escobar sliced the deficit to 7-2 with a two-out ground ball that eluded Davidson.
Reliever Travis Wood came on in the seventh and allowed three runs (two earned) in two innings pitched. His ERA dropped from 15.63 to 14.04 in the process.
