Royals fall 7-5 to Twins, lose nine straight for first time since 2012

It was late April, and the Royals’ manager of the moment sat inside a dugout and watched another loss against a division rival. All the old maladies surfaced.
There was zero timely hitting, and growing pains from a young player, and a starter running into trouble in the middle innings. And when it was over, the manager retreated to his office, sorted through the piling wreckage and tried to offer a verbal pat on the back.
“They're playing the game extremely hard,” Ned Yost said. “They're all trying to break out of this slump. We're trying to get them to try easier. We get runners on base and our numbers drop pretty dramatically.”
The words could have been said on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium, after a 7-5 loss to the Minnesota Twins, after the Royals closed out a dismal April with a ninth straight defeat. But they were not. These were old words. They came five years ago this April, the last time the Royals lost at least nine games in a row, the month that saw a 12-game skid torpedo a season before the calendar turned to May.
Five years later, the predicament has come full circle. The Royals (7-16) will begin May in last place in the American League Central, 6 1/2 games behind first-place Cleveland. They have opened the season with an 0-8 record against the Twins and Chicago White Sox, two teams they manhandled over the last four seasons.
And thus, here we are: In a pivotal season, one defined by a looming free-agent class and a championship core that could soon splinter apart, the Royals spent most of April putting themselves in a sizable hole.
On Sunday, the latest setback was most unnerving in its ability to appear somewhat routine. Starting pitcher Jason Hammel was clocked for five runs in three innings. A slew of defensive wobbles led to additional traffic on the bases. Minnesota third baseman Miguel Sano continued his season-long domination of Royals pitching, finishing 3 for 5 with a three-run homer and five RBIs.
Across two games in this rain-shortened series, Sano piled up nine RBIs. In five games against the Royals this season, he has recorded 14 of his 25 RBIs.
The Royals had built a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs against Twins starter Phil Hughes in the second. Lorenzo Cain delivered his first homer of the season in the fifth. The game was decided when Hammel scuffled in the third and fourth innings.
A pair of walks in the third turned disastrous when Sano saw a first-pitch fastball and clubbed a three-run shot into the left-field bullpen. Hammel would run into more trouble in the fourth, an inning exacerbated by a misplay from right fielder Jorge Bonifacio. By the end, Hammel (0-3) had thrown 77 pitches while recording just nine outs.
In five starts, he has posted a 6.65 ERA and a 1.94 WHIP, allowing 42 base runners in 21 2/3 innings. In his last two outings, he has failed to last more than three innings.
For Hammel, the performance comes on the heels of an inefficient September in 2016. In four starts, he logged an 8.71 ERA while battling tightness in his elbow. He was left off the Cubs’ postseason roster for all three series. Hammel has said his absence was not injury related; the Cubs' brass just preferred Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Jake Arrieta and John Lackey.
In the offseason, he signed a two-year, $12 million contract to bolster the Royals' rotation after the tragic death of starter Yordano Ventura. For the moment, Hammel has been the weak link in a starting rotation that culled together a strong April. On Sunday, he departed early as Yost watched another loss come together.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
