Royals’ losing streak hits six games in 10-5 loss to the White Sox

Danny Duffy clasped his hands together and stared back at home plate umpire Bruce Dreckman. He took another step toward plate, then another. As his feet touched the infield grass, he mimicked his set position and yelled toward the plate.
“I stopped,” Duffy said.
It was the bottom of the second inning on Tuesday night, just moments after Duffy was called for a controversial balk with runners at first and second and two out. The moment infuriated Duffy and irked the Royals dugout, and it moved the runners up 90 feet.
Whether it cost the Royals a run was a matter of some interpretation. Duffy would walk White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez to load the bases before allowing an RBI single to Leury Gonzalez. And Royals left fielder Alex Gordon would cut down Chicago’s Matt Davidson at home plate, ending the inning and limiting the damage to just one run. But as Duffy walked back to the dugout, he was still livid.
In the end, after a 10-5 loss to the White Sox, after a sixth straight defeat on this road trip and another night of suspect offensive production, the balk call was a mere footnote.The Royals absorbed another shot to the chin on Tuesday. They surrendered at least 10 runs to the White Sox in consecutive games for the first time since 2004, and the response was not encouraging. Yet the balk — and the anger it aroused — served as a harbinger for the night to come.
In his fifth start, Duffy was rattled early and could never regain control, allowing six earned runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. The line signaled his shortest outing of this young season and his worst since giving up six runs in 3 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers last September. The Royals, once plagued by the worst offense in the majors, have now been felled by three straight days of mediocre results from their starting rotation.
The run began on Sunday afternoon in Texas. It continued across two nights in Chicago. In three games, the starting rotation has given up 12 runs in 12 2/3 innings. When the latest performance was over, the Royals could do little but swallow hard and feel the sting of a 7-13 record after 20 games.
The most contentious moment came in the second, when Dreckman, the home-plate umpire, ruled that Duffy had not come set before delivering a pitch from the stretch. Duffy protested for a moment, before catcher Salvador Perez stepped in front and walked him back to the mound. The frustration would light a momentary fire, but it could not be sustained.
Not with this offense, anyway. The Royals managed two runs against White Sox starter Dylan Covey, a Rule 5 pick making his third major-league start. When Covey exited after four innings, the White Sox bullpen took command, allowing just three hits across five innings.
Mired in a tempestuous and confounding slump, the Royals almost failed to score more than two runs for a ninth straight game, which would have extended a franchise record. Designated hitter Brandon Moss offered relief with a two-run homer in the ninth and Mike Moustakas followed with his seventh blast of the year. But before the end, the latest performance featured all the hallmarks of a frustrating April. Slumping stalwarts. Strikeouts. No long rallies.
The night had opened with some hope. Perez delivered a 1-0 lead in the first with an RBI single to center. But after the White Sox tied the score in the second, Eric Hosmer snuffed out a potential rally by grounding into his league-leading seventh double play with nobody out in the third.
The grounder to shortstop came just moments after Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain opened the inning with a double and a walk, respectively. The moment conformed to a month-long pattern.
The Royals had opened the day with the worst run total (47) and team average (.199) in the majors. They finished it with six members of their lineup hitting worse than .200.
But let's re-set for a moment. This is not the first time the Royals have been mired in a slump like this, of course. A few hours after arriving at the ballpark on Tuesday, Royals manager Ned Yost recalled the early-season ruts of 2013 and 2014. The club changed hitting coaches on both occasions, settling on Dale Sveum in 2014. The season would conclude with a postseason trip, clinched here in Chicago, and the franchise’s first trip to the World Series in 30 years.
“It’s no different,” Yost said. "We went through this in 2014 and ended up going to the World Series. I had to make a hitting coach change in ’14 because it got rough. And I had to make one in ’13. And we ended up close to making the playoffs.”
And yet, even Yost understood the empty feeling that accompanies a stretch like this. They have been through this before, he said. And they opened Tuesday just 3 1/2 games out of first in the American League Central. All things considered, it was not a Def-Con 4 level disaster.
“We could really be buried,” Yost said. “You go through phases like this, you feel like you haven’t won in a month. It’s been five days. It just feels like a month.”
But it has now been six days. On Sunday, the Royals will try to avoid their first three-game sweep in Chicago since July of 2010. They are not buried yet. But the hole is getting deeper by the day.
