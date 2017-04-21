Royals may make roster moves; outfielder Jorge Bonifacio reportedly to be called up from Omaha

The Royals could be positioned to make multiple roster moves Friday, just one day after suffering a 1-0 loss in 13 innings to the Texas Rangers.
The Royals are poised to call up outfielder Jorge Bonifacio from Class AAA Omaha, according to a report from MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez.
Left-hander Matt Strahm is also eligible to return from Omaha on Friday after an early-season demotion. He has thrown five scoreless innings in four appearances since being sent down on April 11. The Royals could potentially use a fresh arm after using three relievers in a 13-inning game on Thursday night at Globe Life Park.
Left-hander Mike Minor threw three innings of relief, throwing 38 pitches. Left-hander Travis Wood threw 31 pitches in 1 1/3 innings. The bullpen was already down to seven pitchers after right-hander Jake Junis was sent down earlier this week.
Bonifacio, a 23-year-old who would be making his major-league debut, is batting .314 with a .608 slugging percentage in 13 games at Omaha. A right-handed hitter, he’s hit three homers while recording two triples and two doubles. He positioned himself as a possible next-man-up after a strong spring training, backing up a solid offensive season at Omaha in 2016. The Royals have gotten little production from the right-field spot.
Any moves would require corresponding roster reductions. Outfielder Paulo Orlando is batting .149 after going 0 for 5 on Thursday night. Second baseman Raul Mondesi is hitting .103 after going 0 for 15 in his last five starts. Both players have options remaining.
Utility man Whit Merrifield also has options remaining. He is 2 for his first 7 with a solo homer since being recalled to Kansas City on Tuesday.
Reserve infielders Cheslor Cuthbert and Christian Colon do not have options remaining, meaning they must be placed on waivers and exposed to other teams in order to be sent to the minor leagues.
