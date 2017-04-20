Royals’ offense goes quiet again in 1-0 loss in 13 innings to Texas Rangers

The night pressed on, and the zeroes flashed on the video board in right field inside Globe Life Park. The Royals’ season played out to a familiar, monotonous script.
On the mound, Danny Duffy, and then the bullpen, were dominant. In the batter’s box, the offense was desolate. All night, the question lingered: Which side would give first?
The answer would not come in nine innings. It would not come after Royals reliever Mike Minor pushed the game to the 12th with three scoreless innings. It would not end after Eric Hosmer led off the top of the 12th with a walk, and pinch runner Whit Merrifield stole second following a fielder’s choice from Salvador Perez.
It would not come until the Royals and Rangers played just the third game in this ballpark’s history to go scoreless past the 11th inning.
The end finally came in the bottom of the 13th, when Texas’ Delino DeShields ripped an RBI single into left field off Royals reliever Travis Wood, scoring Joey Gallo from second base.
The end finally came as the Royals opened a seven-game road trip with a 1-0 loss.
And still, the offensive questions linger. These are the questions, of course, that have followed the Royals for most of April. In their first 14 games, they had handcuffed opponents with the best starting rotation in baseball. After 14 games, they had scored the fewest runs in the game. The sample size remains too small to expect such extremes to continue. But the early trend lines point to a nightly battle, a tightrope walk for the Royals’ starting pitcher, a small margin of error for the bullpen, an offense pressing to provide run support.
On Thursday night, Duffy completed 7 1/3 scoreless innings, pitching around seven base runners while lowering his ERA to 1.32 in four starts. The performance capped a phenomenal five-game run through the Royals’ rotation, a span that included just two earned runs allowed in 34 1/3 innings. When the night was done, and Duffy had finished handing out hugs to every living thing inside the Royals’ dugout, the rotation’s major-league-leading ERA had plunged to 1.91. That was the positive.
As Duffy worked on a pleasant night in Texas, the Royals scratched out just four hits and five walks. For 13 innings, the offense spent another night in search of a timely hit.
They sputtered against Rangers starter Andrew Cashner. They wasted a leadoff double from Alcides Escobar in the fifth. When Perez grounded out with a man on second to end the sixth, the offense had started the season with 15 hits in its first 100 at-bats with runners in scoring position.
There are many ways to quantify the Royals’ offensive ineptitude through 15 games. Hosmer finished the night batting just .193 on the season. Alex Gordon is waiting for his first homer with his average at .200.
The Royals entered Thursday night with just four runs in their last 29 innings — and that was before they opened the night with 13 more scoreless frames. They finished the night with 14 strikeouts and went hitless over the final five innings.
But at the root of the problem is this: For more than two weeks, the Royals’ starting rotation maintained a historic pace, logging an ERA that dipped below 2.00 on the first night of a seven-game road trip.
As the club arrived at Globe Life Ballpark on Thursday afternoon, the dynamic pitching had procured just seven victories in 14 chances. For 12 innings, the Royals staff kept the Rangers off the board. That wasn’t enough.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd.
Rangers 1, Royals 0, 13 inn.
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gordon lf
5
0
1
0
1
0
.197
Moustakas 3b
5
0
1
0
0
2
.291
Cain cf
4
0
1
0
1
1
.340
Hosmer 1b
3
0
0
0
2
1
.193
Perez c
5
0
0
0
0
0
.276
1-Merrifield pr
0
0
0
0
0
0
.286
Butera c
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Moss dh
5
0
0
0
0
2
.128
Escobar ss
5
0
1
0
0
2
.222
Orlando rf
5
0
0
0
0
3
.149
Mondesi 2b
4
0
0
0
1
3
.103
Totals 41
0
4
0
5
14
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gomez cf
5
0
1
0
0
1
.159
Andrus ss
5
0
0
0
0
0
.277
Mazara rf
5
0
0
0
0
2
.284
Napoli dh
3
0
0
0
2
1
.150
Odor 2b
4
0
1
0
1
0
.206
Rua 1b
5
0
1
0
0
2
.136
Lucroy c
5
0
1
0
0
0
.191
Gallo 3b
5
1
1
0
0
2
.189
DeShields lf
4
0
1
1
1
0
.143
Totals 41
1
6
1
4
8
Kansas City
000
000
000
000
0
—
0
4
0
Texas
000
000
000
000
1
—
1
6
0
One out when winning run scored.
1-ran for Perez in the 12th.
LOB: Kansas City 7, Texas 7. 2B: Escobar (4), Gomez (4), Lucroy (1), Gallo (3). RBIs: DeShields (1). SB: Cain (6), Merrifield (1). CS: Mondesi (2).
Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 3 (Gordon, Perez, Escobar); Texas 2 (Andrus 2). RISP: Kansas City 0 for 7; Texas 1 for 6. Runners moved up: Lucroy, Gomez. GIDP: Odor, Lucroy. DP: Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Escobar, Hosmer), (Mondesi, Escobar, Hosmer).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Duffy
7 1/3
4
0
0
3
5
100
1.32
Moylan
2/3
0
0
0
0
0
4
0.00
Minor
3
0
0
0
1
2
38
4.32
Wood L, 0-1
1 1/3
2
1
1
0
1
31
13.50
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Cashner
6
3
0
0
4
3
94
2.38
Barnette
1
0
0
0
0
2
12
4.05
Claudio
2/3
1
0
0
0
2
9
0.00
Jeffress
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
6
2.70
Bush
1
0
0
0
0
2
16
3.18
Kela
2
0
0
0
0
2
23
0.00
Alvarez W, 1-0
2
0
0
0
1
3
27
0.00
Inherited runners-scored: Jeffress 1-0.
Umpires: Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Eric Cooper. Time: 3:47. Att: 26,898.
