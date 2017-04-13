Royals

April 13, 2017 6:53 PM

Royals live to play on Spectrum for one more day

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

Charter Spectrum and some Fox stations staved off a blackout of sporting events, including the Royals-A’s game on Thursday, for one more night.

About two hours before the 7:15 p.m. scheduled first pitch, Fox announced a 24-hour deadline extension in the dispute between the network and carrier. The same thing occurred on Wednesday.

If the dispute over carriage fees isn’t settled on Friday, the Royals-Angels game on Fox Sports Kansas City and other sporting events on regional Fox networks might not be shown on Spectrum, according to the website keepmynets.com.

A blackout of any Royals game on Spectrum would impact about 27 percent of the Royals’ footprint in the Midwest.

