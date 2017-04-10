After the tears and tributes, Royals fall 2-0 to A’s in home opener

At just past 2:21 p.m. on Monday afternoon, Eric Hosmer and Kelvin Herrera pressed through a tunnel in the bowels of Kauffman Stadium and arrived at the top step of the first-base dugout, where Marisol Hernandez was standing.
Hernandez, the mother of late Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, had come to throw out the first pitch before a home opener against the Oakland A’s. The Royals came to pay their respects. One by one, they entered the tunnel, moving past an “ACE 30” memorial banner on one side and a bat rack on the other. One by one, they offered a hug and a few words of reassurance. Hosmer and Herrera came first. Then Mike Moustakas. Then Cheslor Cuthbert and Salvador Perez.
The emotions would crest during an extended pregame ceremony. A collection of Royals unfurled a larger “ACE 30” banner in the middle of the infield. Hosmer addressed a sell-out crowd of 40,019. Marisol Hernandez, cloaked in the jersey of her son, would throw out the first pitch with her father, Raul, by her side.
The moment captured the spirit of the afternoon, a day of grieving and tributes for a lost teammate. The Royals could not channel or carry the energy to the field or the batter's box. In a 2-0 loss, the offense was held in check by A’s starter Jharel Cotton. The Royals finished the day with just three hits as Cotton tossed seven scoreless innings.
Cotton’s performance topped that of Royals starter Ian Kennedy, who yielded two runs in six innings. As another baseball season returned to Kansas City, the Royals (2-5) were handcuffed by the same offensive problems that surfaced last week in a three-game sweep at Minnesota.
The only hits belonged to Lorenzo Cain, Raul Mondesi, Salvador Perez. The decisive blow came in the top of the fourth inning, when Oakland’s Khris Davis clubbed a two-run blast to right-center field.
Kennedy had opened the inning by surrendering a bloop single to Ryon Healy and then fell behind 3-0 on Davis. As Davis awaited the offering, Kennedy grooved a fastball toward the inner half of the plate. Davis, who hit 42 homers last season, skied a high fly ball into a gusting wind. The baseball disappeared into the first row of the Pepsi Porch in right-center field. The blast scored Healy and gave the A’s a 2-0 lead.
The Royals had no response. Cotton neutralized their bats with a fastball that hovered around 93 mph and an effective changeup. For seven innings, hard contact was scarce.
The Royals will regroup with an off day on Tuesday. Jason Hammel will make his second start on Wednesday night. The offense will look to bounce back after a no-show in the home opener.
