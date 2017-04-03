Bullpen implodes on opening day, Royals fall 7-1 to Twins

About 3 1/2 hours before the first game of the 2017 baseball season, Royals manager Ned Yost sat inside his office at Target Field and confided his most pressing curiosity.
It’s easy, of course, in the shadow of a disappointing 2016, to wonder about an offense that ranked 13th in the league in runs scored and a starting rotation rocked by tragedy in the offseason. But Yost is an optimist by nature, a believer in players and process and track records. And yet, as he stared out at 162 games, looking toward a season that could shape the trajectory of the Royals’ franchise, he had an overriding thought.
“You’re interested in watching the bullpen,” he said.
Six hours later, the statement had turned into the worst kind of prescience. On a chilly Monday afternoon, in a ballpark in downtown Minneapolis, a revamped bullpen imploded in a 7-1 loss to the Twins. In their first late-inning test of the season, three relievers combined to yield six runs while issuing three bases-loaded walks, flipping a tie game into a rout.
The disastrous inning nullified a six-inning gem from starter Danny Duffy and paved the way for Kansas City’s fifth straight opening day loss away from Kauffman Stadium. Here, of course, one can stand behind all the caveats about overreacting to one game in 162. Yet the initial results were not promising.
Greg Holland is long gone now. Wade Davis followed him out the door. What’s left inside the pen crumbled on Monday afternoon.
Left-hander Matt Strahm began the seventh and ultimately allowed four earned runs, failing to field a bunt in the process. Peter Moylan replaced Strahm and struck out Twins center fielder Byron Buxton before Travis Wood entered and things got even worse. Wood walked in two runs before allowing two RBI singles.
For six innings, Duffy and Twins starter Ervin Santana traded blows in the form of clean innings. The Royals and Twins exchanged solo shots in the fourth.
Mike Moustakas thumped his first homer of the year to right-center. Minnesota third baseman Miguel Sano hit a towering blast to left. The game was deadlocked after six innings.
In his first opening day start, Duffy was solid, allowing just one run in six innings. But his pitch count hit 100 in the sixth, and Yost opted for Strahm, a breakout performer in 2016, to begin the seventh.
From there, the Royals had no answer.
As the day began, Duffy lounged in a leather chair inside the visitors clubhouse, luxuriating in reggae music. He cued up Rebelution, his band of choice, pulled on a throwback Kobe Bryant jersey, and mentally prepped for his first opening day start.
As Duffy waited in earnest, Royals general manager Dayton Moore appeared in the room in a suit and tie. Two and a half months earlier, Moore had bestowed on Duffy a five-year, $65 million contract extension, retaining the staff leader through 2021. In an offseason marked by change and tragedy, the move delivered a measure of stability.
In the span of months, the franchise had traded Davis and outfielder Jarrod Dyson, a preemptive move against a looming free-agent puzzle, and mourned the loss of Yordano Ventura, who died in a Jan. 22 car crash in the Dominican Republic. The former netted outfielder Jorge Soler from the Cubs and starter Nathan Karns from the Mariners; the latter induced heartache and forced a late push for free agent pitchers Jason Hammel and Wood.
In the aftermath of a disappointing 81-81 finish, in the shadow of tragedy and an uncertain future, the Royals did not seek a complete overhaul. One season removed from a World Series title, they regrouped around their championship core and set off toward another postseason run.
“I think we got the guns and the bats to do whatever we want to do,” Duffy said last week.
For now, the sentiment may still be true. But Monday’s finish was still difficult to swallow.
