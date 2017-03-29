Alex Gordon set to lead off as Ned Yost offers look at opening day lineup

Royals manager Ned Yost said on Monday that he was “90 percent” certain that left fielder Alex Gordon would to the leadoff spot this sseason. He appears to be all the way there.
In an interview Wednesday on KCSP (610 AM), Yost revealed his likely opening day lineup. As expected, Gordon will bat leadoff, while third baseman Mike Moustakas will hit second. Lorenzo Cain and Eric Hosmer are locked into the three and four spots, respectively.
Catcher Salvador Perez, a right-handed hitter, will offer protection to the left-handed Hosmer, while designated hitter Brandon Moss will bat sixth, Yost said. Right fielder Paulo Orlando, thrust into a starting role after an injury to Jorge Soler, will bat seventh. Shortstop Alcides Escobar and second baseman Raul Mondesi will bat eighth and ninth, respectively.
The Royals open the season Monday at Target Field in Minnesota.
The batting order features many of the hallmarks that Yost prefers in a lineup. He has long preferred Moustakas in the No. 2 spot following his breakout performance in 2015. In general, he prefers to alternate left-handed and right-handed hitters in the middle of the order. For now, he will opt for Gordon at the leadoff spot.
Gordon emerged as the favorite to lead off after a strong start to camp. Following a disappointing season in 2016, Gordon entered Wednesday batting .364 (20 for 55) with .462 on-base percentage and five extra-base hits.
On a club with no obvious choice to lead off, Gordon has long offered the best combination of on-base skills and production. He has posted a .345 on-base percentage in his career. And before last season’s decline, he had posted an OPS-plus of better than 118 in three of his last four seasons.
He first assumed the leadoff role during the 2011 season and has returned to it at times over the last five seasons. Last year, he led off for a short stretch in late June and early July. In his career, he has started in the leadoff spot 316 times, the most of any position in the order. He is a career .277 hitter with a .352 on-base percentage and .449 slugging from the top of the order.
The projected opening day lineup:
1. Alex Gordon, LF
2. Mike Moustakas, 3B
3. Lorenzo Cain, CF
4. Eric Hosmer, 1B
5. Salvador Perez, C
6. Brandon Moss, 1B
7. Paulo Orlando, RF
8. Alcides Escobar, SS
9. Raul Mondesi, 2B
