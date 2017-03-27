Raul Mondesi wins starting second base job for the Royals

When the Royals open the season next week in Minnesota, manager Ned Yost plans to write Raul Mondesi’s name in as the starting second baseman.
Yost announced Monday that Mondesi had won the job, edging out Christian Colon, Whit Merrifield and Cheslor Cuthbert. Yost said Merrifield and Colon will continue battling for bench spot this week. Cuthbert is out of options and remains in position to win a bench spot.
Yost also revealed that outfielder Jorge Soler strained an oblique during a minor-league game and could be headed to the 10-day disabled list.
For now, the club is leaning toward Terrance Gore making the 25-man roster on Opening Day. The club likes Gore’s speed off the bench. Paulo Orlando likely will start in right field, while designated hitter Brandon Moss also offers depth in the outfield.
Rustin Dodd
