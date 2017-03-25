Royals’ pitching rotation is set: Danny Duffy will make first opening day start

Royals manager Ned Yost on Saturday officially announced left-hander Danny Duffy will be the club’s opening day starter, confirming a move that had been expected for weeks, if not months.
Duffy, 28, will make his first opening day start when the Royals open the season against the Twins on April 3 in Minnesota. The full rotation sets up like this: Duffy, Ian Kennedy, Jason Hammel, Jason Vargas and Nathan Karns.
With a day off following opening day, Duffy will return on regular rest for the fifth game of the season, starting April 8 against the Astros in Houston. Karns will make his debut in the series finale against the Astros. Kennedy is scheduled to start the Royals’ home opener against the Oakland A’s on April 10 at Kauffman Stadium.
The official decision came just three days after Duffy won a gold medal with Team USA at the World Baseball Classic. On late Friday, Duffy said, Yost delivered the news of his opening day start.
“This week hasn’t sucked,” Duffy said.
