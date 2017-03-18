With opening day in sight, Royals still waiting for someone to emerge in battle for fifth starter

Just more than two weeks before opening day, Royals manager Ned Yost leaned back in his office chair Saturday morning with a stoic expression on his face.
A reporter had lobbed a question concerning the state of the competition for the Royals’ fifth starter role — a battle that, publicly at least, involves Nathan Karns, Travis Wood and Chris Young. Yost digested the question for a moment and sought to bat it away.
No, he said, there was no separation between the three pitchers.
It is easy, of course, to question the sincerity of this posture. Before spring training even begins, teams will meticulously map out roster plans and contingencies. When a competition is deemed open, there is often an internal favorite. But as the Royals prepare for the stretch run of camp, no pitcher has emerged as a clear-cut favorite to found out the rotation, at least based on spring performance.
And that’s fine with Yost.
“Even if I did (see separation),” Yost said. “I wouldn’t tell you two weeks out.”
So with one rotation spot still seemingly up for grabs, Wood and Young took another turn on the mound Saturday afternoon in what turned into a 4-4, 10-inning tie against a split-squad Cleveland Indians side at Surprise Stadium.
Wood drew the start and allowed two earned runs in five innings, striking out four. Young surrendered two unearned runs in four innings, lowering his spring ERA to 2.13.
As the temperature soared into the mid 90s, Wood needed just 67 pitches to navigate five innings. The Indians’ first two runs came via two mistakes that turned into solo homers — one of which was a fly ball to deep left-center that cut through the thin Arizona air.
“I got the pitch count up, which is the main thing,” Wood said. “The pitches were pretty crisp today. I was pretty happy with it.”
Both pitchers were taking on an Indians split-squad lineup that was stocked with minor leaguers. Young built on a solid performance his last time out, when he threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies. The Indians scored their only runs off Young after a two-out fielding error by shortstop Humberto Arteaga in the seventh. The veteran right-hander Young threw 74 pitches in four innings.
“They didn’t center him up all day,” Yost said. “Four innings, four hits, and all four hits were off the end of the bat or jam shots. They didn’t hit a ball hard off him all day.”
In the confines of spring, results only tell half the story. Karns, who was acquired in the offseason for outfielder Jarrod Dyson, has appeared to be a slight favorite. For one, he’s been given starts to himself, while Wood and Young have flip-flopped. Karns also has limited experience in the bullpen, though club officials are confident his power stuff could translate to relief.
But Karns, who started on Friday, has allowed nine earned runs in 11 innings (7.36 ERA) after wobbling for innings in each of his last two starts.
Wood, meanwhile, has posted a 4.05 ERA in four appearances, including two starts. Young has posted a 2.13 ERA in 12 2/3 innings.
The Royals, though, have other factors to consider. The two pitchers who do not land a rotation spot are likely ticketed for the bullpen. Wood, who spent last season in the Cubs’ bullpen, has succeeded as both a starter and reliever. And Young could be best suited for long relief — at least for now — after an ineffective performance last year.
“Big picture,” Yost said, “we’re looking what’s best for our team.”
The arms
The presence of Wood and Young meant little room for relievers on Saturday.
Relievers Kelvin Herrera and Matt Strahm were set to throw in a minor-league game to remain on schedule.
Right-hander Peter Moylan warmed up once in the middle innings and threw a scoreless 10th inning before the game came to a halt.
Moylan, a nonroster invitee who spent most of last season in the Royals’ bullpen, has allowed one run in six appearances. He also spent time away from camp while competing for Australia at the World Baseball Classic.
The regulars
Infielder Christian Colon maintained his recent surge at the plate, finishing 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI. Colon, who homered Friday against the Brewers, is now batting .344 (11 for 32) with three doubles this spring.
Colon is fighting for the starting job at second base, but he could also be fighting for his future in Kansas City. Out of options, Colon must make the 25-man roster or be placed on waivers, which would expose him to other teams.
Including the second-base job, the Royals have three open spots on the roster. They will likely be filled by a combination of Colon, Whit Merrifield, Raul Mondesi and Cheslor Cuthbert, while outfielders Billy Burns and Terrance Gore are also fighting for positions.
Cuthbert is also out of options, while Merrifield, Mondesi, Burns and Gore can all be sent to Class AAA Omaha without being placed on waivers.
The young guys
Peter O’Brien smashed his sixth homer of the spring, this one a game-tying blast to right field in the bottom of the ninth inning. Trailing 4-3, O’Brien lined an opposite-field shot into the right-field bullpen.
O’Brien, 26, still faces long odds to make the roster, barring an injury
He possesses two options, which means he can be stashed at Class AAA Omaha and continue to develop at the plate. The Royals appear content with Brandon Moss and a combination of regulars filling the designated hitter spot.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd.
