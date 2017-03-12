Royals’ Eric Hosmer, Danny Duffy help Team USA rout Canada in WBC

3:19 Salvador Perez and Drew Butera form a solid 1-2 punch at catcher for Royals Pause

4:00 Crown Chasers episode two: Royals' championship core isn't used to losing

1:53 Royals' Peter Moylan on playing in WBC after return from Team Australia

1:43 Royals present minor-league awards at spring training

1:43 Billy Burns discusses the origin of the Royals' 'Rally Mantis'

1:19 Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'

1:21 Danny Duffy couldn't sleep after learning of Yordano Ventura's death

36:46 Royals Facebook Live: Spring training talk with Rustin Dodd and Ryan Lefebvre

0:19 Baby news comes via 'Salvy' splash