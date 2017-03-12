Royals’ Eric Hosmer, Danny Duffy help Team USA rout Canada in WBC

Team USA advanced out of the first round of the World Baseball Classic thanks in part to a pair of Royals.
First baseman Eric Hosmer and pitcher Danny Duffy played key roles in Sunday’s 8-0 win over Canada at Marlins Park in Miami.
Hosmer’s two-run double in the bottom of the first inning opened the scoring and was part of a three-run opening frame. Hosmer also doubled in the second inning and scored on a single by Giants catcher Buster Posey.
Duffy allowed just two hits in four innings and struck out seven. After his start last week for the Royals against the Giants, Duffy said that he wouldn’t pitch more than four innings in the game.
Team USA advanced out of its group along with the Dominican Republic, and will play in four-team pool in San Diego. Puerto Rico advanced out of its group in Mexico and will be in San Diego as well, along with either Team Venezuela or Team Italy.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments