Danny Duffy pleased with outing in Royals’ 4-3 win over Giants

Baseball may be a game of numbers, but in spring training they sometimes don’t mean that much.
For example, Royals left-hander Danny Duffy allowed a pair of runs in three innings of Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Giants at Scottsdale Stadium. Both came in his final inning of work when the Giants collected three hits.
“The third inning, maybe I had a little less than I did, but I don’t feel like I got tired at all,” Duffy said. “I felt really strong the entire time I was out there. It was good, it was sharp, everything was really, really good.”
Duffy, who needed nine pitches to get through the second and threw 43 overall, nearly worked out of that third-inning jam. He allowed consecutive singles to Joe Panik and Gordon Beckham, then induced a pair of flyouts to center. The second was deep enough that runners moved to second and third.
Up came All-Star catcher Buster Posey in what might have been an intentional-walk situation in the regular season. Posey, who struck out on a sharp slider in the first inning, stroked a single to right and knocked in both runs. Duffy ended the inning by getting Hunter Pence to fly to center.
“Normally, I wouldn’t throw that pitch to Posey right there,” Duffy said. “I needed to go down and away at some point, and I threw like eight straight off-speed pitches. I wasn’t upset about that at all. I wasn’t upset about the runs. I felt like the ball was jumping today.”
Duffy’s next start will be for Team USA against Canada in the World Baseball Classic on March 12. He was supposed to pitch just one game in the tournament, but said Sunday that, because of injuries, he will pitch in the second round if the U.S. advances.
The Arms
Reliever Joakim Soria gave up a solo shot to left fielder Mac Williamson in the fourth inning. He struck out one. ... Kevin McCarthy struck out two in his one inning. ... Matt Strahm had his longest outing of the spring and allowed just a single in three innings of work.
“(We want to) just extend him out a little bit,” manager Ned Yost said. “We said we wanted to extend (Mike) Minor and Strahm to be that two-inning guy if we need it.”
The Regular Guys
Outfielder Paulo Orlando doubled against Giants lefty Madison Bumgarner to lead off the second inning and later scored on a single by Jorge Bonifacio. ... Jorge Soler got his first hit of the spring, a single to center. ... Eric Hosmer was zero for three.
The Young Guys
Bonifacio also had one of the longest outs in baseball. The dimensions at Scottsdale Stadium are 430 feet to center and 360 to left. Bonifacio hit a flyout to left center that was caught at the wall. ... Hunter Dozier crushed a Roberto Gomez pitch that cleared the fence in left for his first homer of the spring. ... Bubba Starling pinch ran for Peter O’Brien in the seventh inning and scored on Raul Mondesi’s double. Starling also singled to open the ninth, moved to third on Whit Merrifield’s single and scored the go-ahead run on catcher Cam Gallagher’s hard ground out to third.
