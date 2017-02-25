Salvador Perez homers, Royals open spring with 7-5 win over Rangers

Starting on Saturday afternoon, the Royals were set to 198 baseball games in 219 days over the next 7 1/2 months.
The schedule includes 162 regular season games and 36 here in the desert. The club began baseball’s annual slog by taking a look at a top prospect and enjoying an early power surge from catcher Salvador Perez.
Right-hander Josh Staumont, one of the organization’s rising young pitchers, made his first Cactus League start and threw a scoreless first inning while laboring with his fastball command. Salvador Perez collected a double and a three-run homer. Peter O’Brien broke a late deadlock by clubbing a two-run homer in a 7-5 victory over the Texas Rangers.
Perez appeared unmoved by the performance — “Spring training doesn’t count,” he noted astutely — but the rest of the club dipped its collective toe into the competitive waters of real baseball. OK, the spring training variety.
After exiting the game in the middle innings, Perez showered and prepared for an afternoon off. As a small collection of reporters approached his locker, he preferred humor over complete indifference.
“Already?” said Perez, who yanked his three-run homer off Texas pitcher A.J. Griffin in the third inning. “Already you guys are here? It’s only the first game, guys. I got lucky. That was luck. I got lucky.”
Comments