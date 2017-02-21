Royals

February 21, 2017 2:08 PM

Crown Chasers: Can the Royals reign again? A six-part video series starting Wednesday

The Kansas City Star

The Royals thrilled Kansas City with a two-season run that culminated with the 2015 World Series championship. But last year’s 81-81 season, plagued by injuries, left fans wanting more. The 2017 season is likely the last that stars Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain will play together in KC. Can they reign again?

The Kansas City Star’s six-part video series, by David Eulitt with narration by Sam Mellinger, will preview the season and the team’s quest to get back to the top. A new episode will be released every Wednesday, starting on February 22, but for now you can watch the trailer and dream of what this year will bring.

