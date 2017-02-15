Royals announce two-year deal with pitcher Travis Wood

The Royals on Wednesday announced that they signed left-hander Travis Wood to a two-year contract.
While terms of the deal were not announced, Jon Heyman of Today’s Knuckleball reported that Wood will be paid $4 million this season and $6.5 million in 2018. The deal includes a $1.5 million buyout on an $8 million mutual option for the 2019 season.
Wood also could receive as much as $1 million in starting-pitching incentives, Heyman reported.
To make room for Wood on the Royals’ 40-man roster, the team placed pitcher Brian Flynn on the 60-day disabled list with what was described as a stable lumbar vertebral fracture. Royals manager Ned Yost said Tuesday that Flynn fell through the roof of his barn in Oklahoma. Flynn broke a rib and sustained three non-displaced fractures in his vertebrae in the accident.
Wednesday’s signing adds to the Royals’ pitching depth. Wood should be in the running for the fifth spot in the rotation with right-hander Nathan Karns and left-hander Matt Strahm. If he fails to break camp as a starter, Wood should make a nice addition to the bullpen.
Wood, who turned 30 on Feb. 6, was a second-round pick of the Cincinnati Reds in the 2005 draft, and made his major-league debut in 2010. He was traded to the Chicago Cubs after the 2011 season.
In five seasons with the Cubs, Wood had a 3.94 ERA in 220 games (98 starts). Last season was Wood’s first exclusively as a relief pitcher, and he thrived. Wood was 4-0 with a 2.95 ERA in 61 innings in 77 games. Left-handers had just a .128 average against Wood in 2016.
Wood appeared in nine playoff games last fall, and allowed two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts and two walks.
