Royals’ Danny Duffy pledges $500 per strikeout to Noah’s Bandage Project

1:09 Eric Hosmer on Yordano Ventura: 'We are going to continue to live out his legacy' Pause

1:41 Ned Yost remembers Yordano Ventura as Royals report for spring training

2:57 Royals introduce outfielder Jorge Soler

2:28 Pitcher's mound is centerpiece of tribute to Yordano Ventura at FanFest

4:22 Royals pitcher Jason Hammel puts on the Royals jersey

0:53 Five things to know about Royals pitcher Jason Hammel

2:42 Yordano Ventura on learning English, communicating with teammates

3:05 Royals reliever Luke Hochevar says pain gone after arm surgery

2:28 Royals Kyle Zimmer says pain is gone