Royals’ Danny Duffy pledges $500 per strikeout to Noah’s Bandage Project

After signing a new multi-million contract with the Royals last month, left-hander Danny Duffy is looking to give some of that money back.
And it’s to a good cause.
Duffy is donating $500 for every strikeout this season to Noah’s Bandage Project. That non-profit makes colorful bandages for kids while also raising funds for pediatric cancer research. It is named for Noah Wilson, who died in 2015 at the age 7. He had a rare bone cancer called Ewing’s sarcoma that went into remission after a lengthy treatment period. Months later Noah was diagnosed with a secondary cancer, acute myelogenous leukemia.
Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer and KCSP-AM radio host Bob Fescoe introduced Wilson’s parents to Duffy and his wife, Sara.
“I was completely attached immediately,” Duffy said. “We got to meet a bunch of other children going through similar things as Noah. When you see it first hand and meet these kids, you already know how awful it is before. But they’re just so strong and it’s so inspiring to be around them and you care so very deeply about them.”
Duffy has started an online site for fans to donate to Noah’s Bandage Project, which you can find here. For him, helping kids fight cancer is a no-brainer.
“It’s awful when anyone has it, and that’s obvious,” Duffy said. “Your heart goes out to kids — at least mine does — because they have so many goals. They see the world through rose-colored lenses. It’s hard to see such a pure, wonderful soul have to undergo that kind of trauma.”
