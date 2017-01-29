Royals

Royals agree to a deal with free-agent slugger Brandon Moss

By Rustin Dodd

The Royals have agreed to terms on a two-year, $12 million contract with slugger Brandon Moss, acquiring a veteran piece for a possible designated hitter rotation.

The deal is expected to become official once Moss completes a physical this week, a source with knowledge of the signing confirmed to The Star.

The contract details were first reported by Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports. The multiyear deal is expected to be back-loaded, sources said.

Royals general manager Dayton Moore declined to comment on Sunday afternoon, citing club policy on contracts that have yet to become official.

Moss, who has primarily played outfield and first base in his career, spent the last two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, batting .225 with a .300 on-base percentage and 28 homers in 128 games in 2016.

The news of a possible deal was first reported by ESPN’s Jim Bowden on Sunday morning.

Moss, 33, could project as a possible left-handed option in the Royals’ designated hitter rotation. In 10 major-league seasons, Moss has spent time with Boston, Pittsburgh, Oakland, Cleveland and St. Louis. He famously hit two homers against the Royals in the 2014 Wild Card Game at Kauffman Stadium.

