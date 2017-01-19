Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas among latest confirmed for Royals FanFest

The boys in blue will be back in town next week.
Royals FanFest is Jan. 27-28 at the Kansas City Convention Center, and a number of players have already been confirmed to attend.
On Thursday, the Royals announced first baseman Eric Hosmer, third baseman Mike Moustakas, second baseman Christian Colon and infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield would take part.
Catchers Salvy Perez and Drew Butera also are expected to be at the event, as well as outfielders Alex Gordon, Lorenzo Cain, Paulo Orlando, Billy Burns, Hunter Dozier and Peter O’Brien.
Right-hander Nathan Karns, who was acquired from the Seattle Mariners in a trade for outfielder Jarrod Dyson, will attend. Other pitchers who will be at the event include Danny Duffy, Kelvin Herrera, Matt Strahm, Chris Young, Scott Alexander, Kevin McCarthy, Alec Mills and Kyle Zimmer.
More players are expected to join the list.
FanFest opens at noon Jan. 27 for season-ticket holders only. At 2 p.m., it will be open to all fans. On Jan. 28, the exclusive access for season-ticket holders is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and will be open to all fans from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The cost for a one-day pass is $17 for adults and $11 for children ages 6-17. A two-day pass is: $23 for adults; $15 for children ages 6-17. Children 5 and under will be admitted for free.
Tickets are available at royals.com/fanfest, by calling 816-504-4040 or at the Kauffman Stadium box office (Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Tickets will be available at the Convention Center, and there again will be timed entry for the tickets.
