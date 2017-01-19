Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas among latest confirmed for Royals FanFest

3:28 Danny Duffy: 'There's just no way I could think of wearing another jersey' Pause

2:13 Danny Duffy, Royals' front office staff spend anniversary of World Series parade providing service

2:57 Royals introduce outfielder Jorge Soler

3:32 Ian Kennedy, new Royals starting pitcher, balances family and baseball

3:03 Rusty Kuntz, the Royals' sage of spring training

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved

1:20 Missouri-made Gracie Gold seeks reset after jarring 2016

2:03 Cafe Europa opens Union Hill location