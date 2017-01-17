Report: Brother of former Royals pitcher Edinson Volquez stabbed to death

Former Royals pitcher Edinson Volquez’s brother was reportedly stabbed to death in the Dominican Republic.
According to Quisqueyanos En Los Deportes, Brandy Volquez was killed Monday in Santo Domingo Este. The report says that a suspect is in custody.
“I don't think they were bad people,” Volquez told CDN. “(Brandy) had a family and it's shameful what happened last night. I hope justice is served.”
It was more heartache for Volquez, who as a free agent this offseason signed a two-year contract with the Miami Marlins.
Before his start in Game 1 of the 2015 World Series, Volquez’s father died at the age of 63 after dealing with heart disease. Eddie Volquez didn’t learn about his father’s death until after his start in that game.
Volquez attended his father’s funeral, but returned to start Game 5 of the World Series that year.
