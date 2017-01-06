Royals trade Jarrod Dyson to Seattle for pitcher

Seeking to add depth to their starting rotation, the Royals on Friday traded outfielder Jarrod Dyson to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for right-handed pitcher Nate Karns.
The deal comes close to a month after the Royals acquired outfielder Jorge Soler from the Chicago Cubs for Wade Davis. The move created a surplus of outfielders, and the Royals sought help for their thin rotation.
Karns, 29, posted a 5.15 ERA with 101 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings in 2016, appearing as a starter and reliever. He missed the final two months of the season while battling a lower-back strain. Karns isn’t eligible for arbitration until 2018 and free agency until 2021.
This is a developing story, check back for more updates.
