Royals acquire outfielder/catcher Peter O’Brien in trade with Arizona

The Royals acquired outfielder Peter O’Brien in a trade with Arizona on Tuesday, sending minor-league pitcher Sam Lewis to the Diamondbacks in the deal.
O’Brien, 26, is a former second-round pick with big-time power numbers in the minor leagues. But he has yet to translate the production to the major-league level. O’Brien hit 84 homers in his last three seasons in the minor leagues. He also struck out 382 times during the same span. He appeared in 28 games for the Diamondbacks last year, hitting .141 with five homers.
Lewis, 25, is a right-handed pitcher who finished last season at Class A Wilmington. He posted a 2.17 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings in 2016. He had been in the Royals’ system since 2012.
