Will the Royals make a major trade this winter? Ned Yost offers his thoughts

3:57 Royals payroll likely to 'regress a little bit' in 2017 Pause

2:20 See the underground tunnel players use between Kauffman and Arrowhead

0:39 Brooks Pounders gets first career win

2:10 Hallmark employees feel the Salvy Splash

47:34 Chiefs-Falcons postgame analysis

2:51 Don't recycle these plastics

2:06 Eric Berry told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer

0:56 Albert Wilson on TD run after fake punt: 'There was no hesitation'