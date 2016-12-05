Will the Royals make a major trade this winter? Ned Yost offers his thoughts

They never set up wireless internet at the Ned Yost family farm outside LaGrange, Ga., and the reality can lead to some difficult decisions. When Yost, the Royals’ long-time manager, wants to get online during the offseason, he has to walk outside and access the 3G on his iPhone. The service is better out there, he says, but this cuts into his data, and he’s always burning up the limited plan. So the gift of the internet is a tool he must ration.
“I kind of pick and choose on what I care to look at,” Yost says.
So it was last week, when Major League Baseball and the Players Association agreed to a new collective-bargaining agreement. The new deal was chock-full of revamped rules and and updated policies on issues such as free-agent compensation — reforms that could affect the trajectory of the Royals’ offseason. But Yost was back at home, enjoying his usual offseason routine of family time, hunting and fishing. His data plan is precious. So he mostly stayed away from parsing the new CBA, choosing to wait for his upcoming trip to the Winter Meetings.
The education began late Sunday night. Yost was slightly delayed by the birth of his second grandchild, Amber Lin, back in Georgia. But after arriving here at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Yost picked up a sheet of paper that contained the main talking points of the new deal.
For now, Yost is still getting acquainted with the text. But inside the Royals’ front office, the rules have become a major point of interest as the team attempts to shape its roster for 2017. The Royals have five members of their championship core set to become free agents after the 2017 season — a list that begins with Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain, and continues with pitchers Wade Davis and Danny Duffy. They also have a payroll that projects to approach $148 million and bump up against internal budgets. This leaves problems — and options.
In one sense, the Royals could ride forward with their core for one more season, pursue another title, then deliver “qualifying offers” to three or four of their free agents next November, possibly recouping compensatory draft picks in 2018 as they attempt to rebuild for 2018 and beyond. But the scenario could be slightly more thorny.
Under the new CBA rules, the Royals would only gain a first-round supplemental pick if the pending free agent declines the qualifying offer and signs a contract with another team for more than $50 million. If the player declines a qualifying offer and signs for less than $50 million, the compensatory pick would come in a later supplemental round.
The Royals have floated the idea that the cost of one-year qualifying offers — likely close to $18 million next offseason — could prohibit them from delivering many of them in one offseason, which could affect their planning this winter. Would it simply be better to get a jump on their rebuilding project now by trading one or more free agents this offseason?
Whether the Royals would really be incapable of handing out four to five qualifying offers in one offseason is a matter of some debate in the industry. Yes, they could not afford spending $90 million on five players in one season — the hypothetical cost if all players accepted the qualifying offer. But industry sources say that scenario would also be unlikely.
If Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas remain healthy and productive in 2017, there is likely little chance they would consider accepting a qualifying offer over a long-term contract. The same would likely be true for Lorenzo Cain and Danny Duffy, a 27-year-old pitcher with a history of health issues.
Still, the Royals may find it untenable to have five major free agents on the roster — plus shortstop Alcides Escobar and Jarrod Dyson. They might also like the idea of replenishing their talent base and acquiring players that could help them in 2017. So for now, Yost appears to be bracing for all possibilities as general manager Dayton Moore and his lieutenants sift through ideas.
“I think there’s a lot of rumors out there,” Yost said. “The one thing that Dayton — Dayton would never trade anybody just to save money, he’s not going to do that. If he’s going to trade somebody it’s going to make our club better.
“Again, we do have the majority of our core after 2017, you know, (they) are all going to be free agents. Dayton is a great guy that can look into the future and figure out how do we make our club better now and for the future. I think he’s very open minded and I think he’s been looking at everything, you know, that could accomplish both of those goals. To make us better now and for the future. The GM job is hard, man, it’s hard to piece all that together.”
Yost’s comments came during a wide-ranging news conference Monday morning. Moore was set to meet with reporters later in the afternoon. But on the first full day of the Winter Meetings, the Royals offered an intriguing story line: Are they prepared to trade a player who helped them win a World Series championship in 2015?
“It’s a reality,” Yost said. “Dayton and I knew coming into this that we’re a small-market team and these are going to be some of the things that we will have to deal with. And our mindset has always been, we’re going to make it work.
“We won the World Series. We went to the World Series in ’14 with a $97 million payroll. We can do it. We don’t have to have the best guys; we just have to have the right guys. That’s the hard part is just finding those right guys to fit into our system so that it completes a 25-man unit that can be successful.”
With the Royals pondering a possible deal — or more — the club’s core has garnered significant attention. The St. Louis Cardinals were said to be among the teams tracking Cain, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Cain, 30, will make $11 million in 2017 and could be replaced in center field by Dyson. In an intriguing wrinkle, Dyson has also commanded interest from teams searching for cost-friendly help in the outfield.
“I could take Dyson with me all winter long,” Yost said. “He’s that type of kid that he’s just a ball to be around. He’s just one of those fun guys. But, again, the nature of the business is, ‘If we make a deal for anybody, does it make us better?’ If it makes us better, it’s something we’re going to have to consider even though it would be hard to part with some of these guys because you are close to them. You have watched them grow up and develop into All-Star-caliber-type players and become world champions.”
For now, the Royals will apparently wait. Closer Wade Davis, who will make $10 million next season, is a hot commodity for teams that cannot afford the premier closers on the free-agent market. On Monday, the Cubs were among the teams to show interest, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The Royals, meanwhile, are reportedly open to listening to offers for Moustakas and even right-handed pitchers Yordano Ventura and Ian Kennedy, according to Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal. The Royals have Ventura under club control through 2021, including a guaranteed $19.85 million over the next three seasons and two team options worth $12 million each. Kennedy, meanwhile, is owed $62.5 million over the next four seasons, though he can opt out and become a free agent after next season.
For the Royals, this is reality. There are options. There are moving parts. There are stars that could be available. And when the 2017 season begins, a member of their core might be plying their trade elsewhere. On Monday, this idea caused Yost to think about his former boss, Braves executive John Schuerholz, who was voted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday night. There was a lesson there, Yost said, about change and the challenges of the job. This time, the challenge is in Kansas City.
“He’s in the Hall of Fame for a reason,” Yost said, “and he would tell our coaching staff and Bobby that our job is to manage change. And that’s what we have to do from year-to-year, we have to manage change because it’s inevitable.”
