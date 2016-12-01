How MLB’s new labor agreement affects the Royals, especially regarding free agents

On early Wednesday night, in the hours before a midnight deadline, Major League Baseball’s owners and its players’ union agreed to terms on a five-year extension of their collective-bargaining agreement, calming nerves and eliciting a deep exhale as the sport prepares to kick its offseason into gear next week at the annual winter meetings.
The deal was met with widespread approval and delight — when this latest contract expires, the sport will have enjoyed 26 years of labor peace since the disastrous strike of 1994. But as the parameters of the deal filtered out — tweet by tweet, story by story — the new rules structure began to offer real-world implications.
On Wednesday, the owners and players agreed to a new luxury tax system, caps on international spending and an All-Star Game that no longer determines home-field advantage in the World Series. But for a small-market team like the Royals, a club with a core of players headed to free agency next offseason, the most pressing change involved the reform of the qualifying-offer system and compensation for lost free agents.
[ SportsBeatKC podcast: The Star’s Rustin Dodd & Sam Mellinger discuss the Royals and MLB’s new labor deal ]
How will the new rules affect the Royals? The impact could be minimal, yet important. The Royals — and other teams — will still receive compensation for marquee free agents who depart. But the specifics have been altered.
Under the current system, teams could give a “qualifying offer” to pending free agents, which this offseason was set at $17.2 million. If the free agent declined the offer and signed elsewhere, the team that lost the player would receive compensation in the form of a sandwich-round draft pick following the first round and before the second.
In addition, any team that signed a free agent who had declined a qualifying offer would surrender a draft pick, like the Royals did last year, when they lost their first-round pick after signing starter Ian Kennedy.
With Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain, Wade Davis and Danny Duffy all set to hit free agency after 2017, the continuation of some sort of compensation system was crucial. According to a report by The Associated Press, the system will be tweaked, but remain largely intact.
Under the new rules, a team losing a free agent who passed on a qualifying offer will receive an extra selection after the first round of the next draft if the player signs a contract for $50 million or more. If the player signs for less than $50 million, the compensation pick will come before the third round. In addition, if a team is above the payroll luxury tax, the extra pick would come after the fourth round, yet that clause is not expected to affect the Royals, who are likely to never approach the luxury tax thresholds in payroll.
On the other side of the equation, if a team signs a free agent who declined a qualifying offer, the type of lost draft pick will hinge on that team’s revenue. If the team receives revenue sharing, it will lose a third-round pick. If the team is among the highest spenders and paid luxury tax during the previous season, it will forfeit its second- and fifth-highest picks (and $1 million in the international signing pool). If the team is in the middle, it will forfeit a second-round pick (and $500,000 of its international pool).
The Royals, in most seasons, will likely find themselves in the first or third group. For example, if the new rules would have been in effect last offseason, the Royals likely would have lost a third-round pick when it signed Kennedy, not a first-round selection.
The other change to the system, according to The AP: Players will be able to receive a qualifying offer only once in their career and will have 10 days to consider it instead of seven.
In theory, the Royals could find themselves with a bevy of additional picks in the 2018 draft if they do no re-sign Hosmer, Moustakas, Cain and others. All three players would be expected to garner more than $50 million on the open market, which would mean the Royals would receive picks following the first round. For an organization trying to rebuild and reload on the fly, those additional picks could be imperative.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Comments