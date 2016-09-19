Yordano Ventura’s arm, Kendrys Morales’ bat lift Royals in 8-3 victory over White Sox

Yordano Ventura allowed three runs over nine innings for the Royals’ second nine-inning complete game of the year.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez delivers the Gatorade shower to Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura after his complete game 8-3 win over the Chicago White Sox during Monday's baseball game on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura closes out the ninth inning for a complete game 8-3 win over the Chicago White Sox during Monday's baseball game on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals designated hitter Kendrys Morales connects on a three run home run in the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Paulo Orlando is congratulated after his second inning solo home run during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar is congratulated by Salvador Perez after hitting a solo home run in the second inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia reaches third on a triple in the second inning before the throw reaches Kansas City Royals third baseman Christian Colon during Monday's baseball game on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Justin Morneau scores in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera on a single by Todd Frazier in the second inning during Monday's baseball game on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Paulo Orlando celebrates his second inning solo home run during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals right fielder Paulo Orlando robs Chicago White Sox's Omar Narvaez of a hit against the wall in the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws in the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals designated hitter Kendrys Morales rounds the bases past Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon on a three run home run in the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon throws an error to first allowing Kansas City Royals' Billy Burns to advance to second on the play in the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals designated hitter Kendrys Morales is congratulated by Whit Merrifield and Eric Hosmer in front of Chicago White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez on a three run home run in the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura tips his hat after right fielder Paulo Orlando robbed Chicago White Sox's Omar Narvaez of a hit against the wall in the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon throws in the first inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson misses pop foul by Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer in the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Billy Burns reaches first and then heads to second on a throwing error by Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon to first baseman Jose Abreu in the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon steels second under the throw to Chicago White Sox second baseman Carlos Sanchez in the fourth inning during Monday's baseball game on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield steels second under Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson in the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton runs down an out on Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar in the fourth inning in front of right fielder Avisail Garcia during Monday's baseball game on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Billy Burns scores as Chicago White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez signals to hold the throw on a single by Eric Hosmer in the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer signals to the dugout in from to Chicago White Sox first baseman Carlos Sanchez after hitting an RBI single to score Billy Burns in the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar argues with home plate umpire Toby Basner after being ejected from the game in the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost argues with home plate umpire Toby Basner after being ejected for arguing why Alcides Escobar was ejected in the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Billy Burns scores in front of Chicago White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez on a double by Whit Merrifield in the sixth inning during Monday's baseball game on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield signals to the dugout after his RBI double to score Billy Burns in the sixth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield scores behind Chicago White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez on a single by Eric Hosmer in the sixth inning during Monday's baseball game on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Billy Burns is greeted by Eric Hosmer after scoring past Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Blake Smith on a double by Whit Merrifield in the sixth inning during Monday's baseball game on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws in the first inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura receives the second Gatorade shower of the post game from Salvador Perez after Ventura's complete game 8-3 win over the Chicago White Sox during Monday's baseball game on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Peter Moylan gives Bandit, a USO Comfort Dog stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo, a drink of water after a presentation before Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on September 19, 2016 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
