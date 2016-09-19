Royals

Yordano Ventura’s arm, Kendrys Morales’ bat lift Royals in 8-3 victory over White Sox

By Rustin Dodd

At just past 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning, the Royals clubhouse was still mostly empty. Music hummed in the background at a reasonable level. A row of blue equipment bags lined the floor, ready to be packed onto a team charter. One by one, players sauntered into the room.

On the final day of an eight-game home stand, Royals manager Ned Yost allowed his team a late arrival before an afternoon matinee against the Chicago White Sox. As the room filled with players, some arriving after 11 a.m., the mood toed the line between subdued and relaxed. The quiet morning belied the dominating effort to come.

In a 8-3 victory, the Royals replicated their performance from a day earlier, overwhelming the White Sox with solid starting pitching and a dose of power. Starter Yordano Ventura allowed three runs over nine innings, the club’s second nine-inning complete game of the year.

Kendrys Morales homered for the second straight day, blasting his 29th homer of the season into the fountains in left field. Alcides Escobar set a career high with his sixth homer of the season.

The Royals, 76-73, closed out the home stand with three straight victories after losing five straight on the front end. They finished the season 14-5 against the White Sox. They will open a three-game series in Cleveland on Tuesday night.

