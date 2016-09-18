Kendrys Morales notches 1,000th career hit in Royals’ 10-3 victory over the White Sox

The tell comes on the off-speed pitches, the breaking pitches and change-ups that so often give Kendrys Morales problems. When Morales is going good, Royals manager Ned Yost says, when he is locked in at the plate and regularly crushing baseballs, he is laying off the off-speed pitches low in the zone. When he is going good, he will put those change-ups in the fountains.
So it was on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium, in the Royals’ 10-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox. One day after Kansas City ended a five-game losing streak, Morales finished 3 for 5 with a two-run homer and four RBIs, feasting on a litany of off-speed pitches.
He opened the scoring in the first with an RBI single on a 1-0 change-up. He punctuated a blowout in the sixth, unloading a majestic two-run homer that landed on the second deck of the right-field Pepsi Porch and bounced high into the Water Spectacular. The homer represented his 28th of the season and the 1,000th hit of his career. The blast stretched the lead to 8-2. The ripple effects of the power surge could be felt throughout the afternoon.
Royals starter Danny Duffy allowed three runs in seven-plus innings, moving to 12-2 this season and 7-0 at home. Alex Gordon added his 16th homer — and 150th of his career — on a towering, 436-foot shot into the fountains in the second. The Kansas City offense ambushed White Sox starter Jose Quintana for six runs in four innings, including three in the bottom of the second.
The Royals (76-73) took a 2-1 series lead entering the finale on Monday afternoon. The game is a makeup of a rainout earlier this season.
The offense had not scored 10 runs since putting up 10 in a victory over the Twins on Sept. 5. On Sunday, it came alive against Quintana. Second baseman Whit Merrifield finished with three hits and two RBIs, while Paulo Orlando added two hits and a walk. But Morales offered most of the damage.
Rustin Dodd
